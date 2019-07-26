'My da would have borrowed money to buy me golf clubs' - Shane Lowry opens up on his family's influence

When his daughter Iris was born golf soon become secondary and, ironically, that was the catalyst for more success.

After his much-publicised collapse when three strokes clear going into the final day of the US Open in Oakmont three years ago, Lowry stated that that would not happen again ahead of day four at the Open.

"No matter what I shoot tomorrow, my two-year-old will be there waiting for me," said Lowry after last Saturday's scintillating 63 in Portrush.

Becoming a father took Lowry's mind off the stress of winning in golf. He is, first and foremost, a family man.

"They (his parents) sacrificed so much for me when I was younger and I'm so happy that I can hand them this trophy tonight," Lowry said after victory last Sunday and now, following a few days of jubilant celebrations, his family are still to the forefront of his mind.

"I remember my dad bought me a, maybe a nine iron and a putter. I joined a pitch and putt course and used to go there all the summers and that's kinda how I started into golf and then I joined Esker Hills," Lowry said in a video with Bank of Ireland.

"And I sort of, you know, started playing golf then.

"My da would have borrowed money to buy me golf clubs. I'm sure him and my mum fell out a little bit over it when it came to my golf at times and to be able to hand them the Claret Jug on the Sunday evening in Portrush is just incredible.

"I know for a fact I wouldn't be here without them today.

"It means so much. I think, you know, even seeing my mam and dad the other day and my sister, you know and be there with them on the green, it was just so emotional.

"There have been so many people along the way that have really helped me and got me to where I am today. I definitely owe them a lot. Right now I have a great team of people around me. They believe in me and it you are around positive people and if they really believe in what you are doing, you're a long way to being successful."

