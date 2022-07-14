It's Rory McIlroy’s time to reclaim title as best of generation

The bookmakers have him as favourite, while the greats of the game – Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Nick Faldo – have formed an orderly queue towards the Road Hole to tip the Northern Irishman for the 150th Open Championship.

If Tiger Woods cannot prevail – he cannot – then McIlroy would be the most appropriate winner. So, here we go once more. It is that old devil called expectancy again, getting behind McIlroy and giving him that shove again. However, in the past eight years he has not reacted well. He has been rooted on four Majors and each time the spotlight has shone with optimum glare so he has been found wanting.

It has happened each year at the Masters as he has tried to tick off the Major that would mean he became only the sixth male golfer to complete the career grand slam. There have been occasions during this Georgian quest when a straitjacket seemed a more likely destiny than a Green Jacket.

At the 2019 Open, he went in as the Ulsterman playing in his country’s first Major in 68 years at Royal Portrush, where he conjured a 61 as a 16-year-old. He missed the cut. The man for the big occasion? Well, he was the young man for the big occasion, reeling off his quartet before he turned 25. Since he sped to 30 and beyond, he has retreated at the most notable roll calls.

Why should it be any different at an Open of this magnitude, at a scene that he called this week “the Holy Grail”? Are we not delving deep into the absurd to declare that, at 33, this is McIlroy’s time to reclaim his mantle as the best of his generation?

Well, no, because his form in this year’s Majors, with a second at the Masters, an eighth at the US PGA and a fifth at the US Open, demand that his chances be taken seriously. He is the world No 2 and McIlroy does appear so suited to the Old Course that his candidature is intoxicating.

As a 21-year-old, McIlroy shot an opening 63 here that could and should have been a 61. Granted, he returned in the second round to post an 80, but it was brutally windy and his 69-68 weekend to finish third screamed of a future Home of Golf hero. In 2015, he was to come back as defending champion, but ruptured ankle ligaments two weekends before in a friendly kickabout.

Sport loves a redemption tale and seven years later, McIlroy with the opportunity “to have the defence I never had” is simply too delicious to ignore.

There is a steeliness in his eyes that observers have not seen before and a consistency in his game that inspires many to believe this could be, as Player puts it, “Rory’s lightbulb moment”.

“I agree, Rory has the bit between his teeth and with someone of that calibre that’s a dangerous thing,” Thomas Bjorn said. “He is a man on a mission and he certainly has the aura and personality to win an Open at St Andrews. But the one thing I will say is that he needs a fast start and feel he’s in the event from the off.”

The good news is that he has an early start – alongside Xander Schauffele and reigning champion Collin Morikawa – so will not have to hang around and watch as the low morning scores are posted. He is a dominator and it suits forcing the pace.

The bad news is that a few of McIlroy’s comments in this build-up point to a negative approach and a game-plan of containment rather than expansion.

“You don’t have to do anything special,” he said. “You just have to play sort of boring golf, but if I can do that for four days then I’ll have a good chance.”

That is worrying and one only has to go back to the fallout from that fateful footie match with his pals to chart why.

He has played 54 Majors in all – 27 before the injury and 27 after. In his first 27, McIlroy held the lead at the conclusion of rounds 17 times. He won four Majors, recorded three more top threes, a fourth and racked up four other top 10s. In the 27 Majors since, he has held the lead at the conclusion of rounds just once. Yet, here is where it gets interesting.

Because, in this latter 27, he actually has achieved more top 10s – 14 to 12 – and only one fewer top five – seven to six. It has been a litany of come-from-behind placings in which he has never really looked like winning. These are the four days to cast off those inhibitions. McIlroy has everything except the fearlessness, but with the luck of the draw and a fair wind, he can chisel his story a new milestone in one of the most notable stagings of modern times.