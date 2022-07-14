| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It's Rory McIlroy’s time to reclaim title as best of generation

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during a practice round at St Andrews. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters Expand

Close

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during a practice round at St Andrews. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during a practice round at St Andrews. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during a practice round at St Andrews. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

James Corrigan

The bookmakers have him as favourite, while the greats of the game – Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Nick Faldo – have formed an orderly queue towards the Road Hole to tip the Northern Irishman for the 150th Open Championship.

If Tiger Woods cannot prevail – he cannot – then McIlroy would be the most appropriate winner. So, here we go once more. It is that old devil called expectancy again, getting behind McIlroy and giving him that shove again. However, in the past eight years he has not reacted well. He has been rooted on four Majors and each time the spotlight has shone with optimum glare so he has been found wanting.

Top Videos

Privacy