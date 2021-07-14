Rory McIlroy plays a shot from the ninth tee during a practice round ahead of The 149th Open at Royal St George’s. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy has backed calls for The Open to be taken to the Portmarnock Golf Club, with a recent vote that finally allows women to become members of the north county Dublin club paving the way for a possible push to have the British major played south of the border in Ireland.

"If the Open went to Portmarnock that would be awesome," McIlroy said, speaking at a Sky Q event to promote the new GolfPass channel that is now available to subscribers in Ireland..

"The R&A have had the Amateur there a few weeks ago. Jeez, the venue, the golf course, the proximity to Dublin, the proximity to the airport, it would be a wonderful Open venue but a lot of things would have to happen to make that happen but I'd certainly be on board for that if that was the case."

McIlroy also admitted claims that he is the most talented player in the game annoy him, as he suggested it implies he does not need to work hard to succeed and insisted his work ethic can never be questioned as he prepares to tee off in this season's Open Championship at Royal St George's.

"I don't like the talented tag because it suggests if you are naturally talented you don't work hard or practice," said the former world No.1, who will play for Ireland at the Olympics.

"All talent is the hard work you have put in over the years. There is no-one in the world of golf who has hit more golf balls than I have.

"I've been playing golf since I was two years old so the ‘naturally-talented‘ thing irks me as it gives off the impression I am lazy and don't work as hard, which is obviously not the case at all.

"I get where people are coming from but there is a lot more to it than natural ability and talent and everyone out here will tell you the same thing."

The Ulsterman insisted his recent poor form is not a concern as he prepares to win his first major championship in seven years.

"When you are playing badly it is never as far away as you think it is and when you are playing well you are never that far away from playing badly again," he stated.

"There are such fine lines in the game. Just when you think you have figured it all out it knocks you back a bit and whenever you feel you are lost you get a spark and off you go again.

"It's a very fickle game, that's the nature of it and everyone who has played the game at a high level knows that.

"You just need to try to make the highs and lows..... you don't want the lows to be too low but you don't want to get too above yourself or get too high or too filled with expectation because that is no good either.

"Being on a pretty even keel in this game is always going to stand you in good stead."

McIlroy has been paired with Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion John Catlin for the first two rounds of this year's Open, with the trio set to tee off at 1pm on Thursday.