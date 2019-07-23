'I haven't stopped going since Sunday' - Shane Lowry vows to continue his Open celebration party
Open winner Shane Lowry admits his celebrations are unlikely to stop any time soon.
The 32-year-old won the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Sunday, becoming the fifth Irish player to lift the Claret Jug after Fred Daly, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy.
Lowry, who has arrived in Dublin to continue the party, finished 15 under par, six shots ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood.
He told Sky Sports News: "I think we might be celebrating for another couple of days. What a crazy few days it's been.
"I haven't stopped going since Sunday and it's just been unbelievable. The amount of messages and support I get is incredible as well.
"I haven't really let go of it (the Claret Jug) for the last 48 hours. I didn't know whether I would ever achieve something like this, so to win the Open Championship in Portrush is a dream come true."
Lowry added: "I played in the 2008 Open Championship (at Royal Birkdale) and that was my favourite, but there was almost a quarter of a million people there last week.
"It was incredible and an incredible feeling to win the tournament.
"If you could pick one that you could win, you probably would say The Open at Portrush. It would definitely be well up there anyway."
Lowry thanked fellow Irishmen Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell for their support throughout the tournament.
"I'm very lucky that I can call Northern Ireland my friends," he said. "Paddy and G-Mac were on the 18th green waiting for me on Sunday.
"It's very special when they are there waiting for you. When I was growing up they were the kind of people you would idolise, so to have them there was amazing."
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'Ger Loughnane' and 'Ian Poulter' pay tribute to Shane Lowry in hilarious scene in Dublin pub as celebrations continue
- Chants of Ole, Ole, Ole, McIlroy's charge and Dustin Johnson's classy gesture: 10 memorable Open moments
- WATCH: Shane Lowry celebrates Open success in style by belting out fist-pumping version of the Fields of Athenry
- Shane Lowry is right to revel in the celebrations before turning attention to the next big challenge
- The coach, the management and the entourage - Inside the team that helped Shane Lowry triumph at the Open
- 'Commercially, this puts him on another level' - How Shane Lowry could 'triple' his income after Open win
- In Focus: How Shane Lowry's 'Clara Jug' was forged in white heat of sports dynasty