'I haven't stopped going since Sunday' - Shane Lowry vows to continue celebrations ahead of homecoming party

Shane Lowry has described the last 48 hours of his life as "surreal". The new Open Golf Champion met the media in Dublin this afternoon as he reflected on four days of wonderful golf in Royal Portrush that changed his life forever.

Shane Lowry has described the last 48 hours of his life as "surreal". The new Open Golf Champion met the media in Dublin this afternoon as he reflected on four days of wonderful golf in Royal Portrush that changed his life forever.

"I look at my name on this trophy," he said of the Claret Jug, "and there are names there since the 1800s and the names of the greatest golfers ever. Any my name is there now for all time. It's still hard to take it all in.

Lowry will head to his home village of Clara later today for a special welcome home. "That'll be great, I'll see all my family and friends again and that will be brilliant, to show them this," as he once again cradled the trophy that is now his own.

"I'm going to enjoy this," Lowry said, "it's something I dreamed of and now it has come true."

Lowry admits his celebrations are unlikely to stop any time soon.

The 32-year-old won the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Sunday, becoming the fifth Irish player to lift the Claret Jug after Fred Daly, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy.

Lowry, who has arrived in Dublin to continue the party, finished 15 under par, six shots ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood.

He told Sky Sports News: "I think we might be celebrating for another couple of days. What a crazy few days it's been.

"I haven't stopped going since Sunday and it's just been unbelievable. The amount of messages and support I get is incredible as well.

"I haven't really let go of it (the Claret Jug) for the last 48 hours. I didn't know whether I would ever achieve something like this, so to win the Open Championship in Portrush is a dream come true."

Lowry added: "I played in the 2008 Open Championship (at Royal Birkdale) and that was my favourite, but there was almost a quarter of a million people there last week.

"It was incredible and an incredible feeling to win the tournament.

"If you could pick one that you could win, you probably would say The Open at Portrush. It would definitely be well up there anyway."

Lowry thanked fellow Irishmen Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell for their support throughout the tournament.

"I'm very lucky that I can call Northern Ireland my friends," he said. "Paddy and G-Mac were on the 18th green waiting for me on Sunday.

"It's very special when they are there waiting for you. When I was growing up they were the kind of people you would idolise, so to have them there was amazing."

Additional reporting by PA

Online Editors