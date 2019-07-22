Shane Lowry's grandmother Emily Scanlon has revealed her pride after the Offaly golfer's heroics at the Open Championship - and how she drank a brandy for the first time since 2009 to steady her nerves!

Shane Lowry's grandmother Emily Scanlon has revealed her pride after the Offaly golfer's heroics at the Open Championship - and how she drank a brandy for the first time since 2009 to steady her nerves!

'I drank two brandies and it nearly killed me!' - Shane Lowry's granny steals the show in brilliant interview

Lowry finished off a spectacular four rounds of golf in Portrush yesterday to claim the Claret Jug, finishing six shots clear of Tommy Fleetwood to win his first Major championship.

It was a real family affair for Lowry, as he was greeted by his wife Wendy and daughter Iris on the 18th green while his father and mother were also there to share in the special moment.

The 32-year-old has been enjoying his celebrations thus far, and is sure to return home to a hero's welcome in his hometown of Clara. RTÉ News caught up with Lowry's grandmother, Emily Scanlon who admitted to being very nervous watching the action unfold in Portrush.

'I hadn't drank a brandy since 2009 - drank two yesterday, it's nearly killing me.' Shane Lowry’s grandmother speaks of a proud day pic.twitter.com/qqgCBRifNC — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 22, 2019

"Oh terrible, emotional it was," she said of watching her grandson compete at the Open.

"I hadn't slept last night. I hadn't drank a brandy since 2009 - I drank two yesterday and it nearly killed me.

"I'm a very proud granny. It's great to live to see all this happening. We'd a great auld life. Poor life but a good one. Isn't that what it's all about? Keeping going."

Mrs Scanlon also remembered when Lowry won the Mullingar Scratch Cup - and their hilarious exchange afterwards.

"He came home and I told him to bring me in a bucket of turf. He said, 'you wouldn't see Tiger Woods bringing in a bucket of turf'. He thought he was Tiger Woods! Ah, great days. Great memories."

Online Editors