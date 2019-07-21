Shane Lowry's father has hailed his son's Open Championship victory as the best birthday present he has ever given him.

Shane Lowry's father has hailed his son's Open Championship victory as the best birthday present he has ever given him.

'He handed me the Jug and said 'Happy birthday Dad'' - Brendan Lowry says Shane's major puts All-Ireland win in shade

Brendan Lowry, a celebrated Gaelic footballer, turned 60 days before Shane clinched the Claret Jug in famous scenes at Royal Portrush.

Mr Lowry said his own all-Ireland GAA crown, won with Co Offaly in 1982, paled in comparison with his son's triumph at the Open's historic return to the island of Ireland.

"There's no comparison at all when your son does that," he said.

"It was my birthday last Friday, I was 60 last Friday, that's why he handed me the thing and said 'Happy birthday Dad'."

The family had gathered at the back of the 18th green to watch as Lowry sealed his six-shot victory.

His father described the scenes as thousands of fans charged down the fairway to savour the moment as "mayhem" and "absolutely mental".

"We all met behind the 18th," said Mr Lowry.

Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry lines up a putt on the 15th hole during the final round REUTERS/Ian Walton Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry on the 16th hole during the final round REUTERS/Paul Childs Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates with his caddie after scoring a birdie on the 15th hole during the final round REUTERS/Paul Childs Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry holes a birdie on the 15th hole during the final round REUTERS/Ian Walton Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates a birdie on the 15th hole during the final round REUTERS/Paul Childs Republic Of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates his birdie on the 15th during day four of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. David Davies/PA Wir Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry on the 15th hole during the final round REUTERS/Ian Walton Republic Of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates his birdie on the 15th during day four of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. David Davies/PA Wire Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry during the final round REUTERS/Ian Walton Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry on the 15th hole during the final round REUTERS/Ian Walton Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry reacts on the 14th hole during the final round REUTERS/Ian Walton Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry on the 13th hole during the final round REUTERS/Paul Childs Republic Of Ireland's Shane Lowry during day four of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. David Davies/PA Wire Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry on the 14th hole during the final round REUTERS/Ian Walton Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry on the 14th hole during the final round REUTERS/Paul Childs Republic Of Ireland's Shane Lowry hits from the bunker on the 13th during day four of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.David Davies/PA Wire Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates par on the 13th hole during the final round REUTERS/Paul Childs Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry plays out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the final round REUTERS/Paul Childs Republic Of Ireland's Shane Lowry chips out of a bunker on the 13th during day four of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. David Davies/PA Wire Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 21, 2019 Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry during the final round REUTERS/Ian Walton

"Padraig Harrington came in and he was like, 'Would you all stop crying'. That's what he said, everybody was crying.

"That's what he dreamed about, like any young sportsman when they take it up they dream of things like that.

"What about winning the British Open in Ireland - you can't dream it, and in Portrush, which he likes too."

As his son fulfilled his media duties, Mr Lowry's mind was already turning to the celebrations.

"I'm going off to get a bottle of Heineken, that's where I am going," he said.

PA Media