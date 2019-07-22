Shane Lowry has been celebrating his brilliant Open success in style and yesterday he had a special visit from two of his biggest fans in a Dublin pub.

'Ger Loughnane' and 'Ian Poulter' pay tribute to Shane Lowry in hilarious scene in Dublin pub as celebrations continue

Since he was crowned Open champion on Sunday, the Offally man is rightly celebrating his colossal win surrounded by his friends, family and adoring supporters.

On Sunday night, footage showed Lowry belting out a fist-pumping version of The Fields of Athenry as punters sang and danced along in 37 Dawson Street.

And yesterday, the 32-year-old champion golfer arrived at The Boar's Head, on Capel Street in Dublin, where he received a hero's welcome.

Among those present were 'Ger Loughnane' and 'Ian Poulter'- AKA the hilarious Conor's Sketches.

Impressionist Conor Moore treated the punters with a comical sketch of GAA Pundit Loughnane and Ryder Cup favourite Poulter.

Tired though he was, Lowry braved a smile as he posed in picture after picture with fans eager to get close to the man who etched his name into Irish and golf history.

He was also happy to allow his supporters to hold the coveted Claret Jug, who for a brief moment, basked in his glory.

Celebrations also continued last night at his home golf club, Esker Hills, in Tullamore as details of his homecoming were confirmed for later today (Tuesday).

Lowry will be welcomes back to his native Clara at 6pm with entertainment from Conor's Sketches and local favourite Mundy. RTE's Des Cahill will host the event.

Online Editors