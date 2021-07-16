DeChambeau puts blame on driver for wayward shooting

Bryson DeChambeau lines up a shot on the green of the 18th hole during Day One of The 149th Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club. Getty Images

The voice crackled through the marshal’s walkie-talkie beside the first tee.

Traffic jams outside. Those already on the inside felt extra-privileged, a double bill of action about to unfold featuring The Mad Professor, Bryson DeChambeau, and Redemption Man, Jordan Spieth, in search of a glorious past when life was sweet and golf was easy.

It was no contest with neither DeChambeau nor the third player in the group, South African Branden Grace, able to replicate the touch and insights of the former Open champion as Spieth, the winner at Royal Birkdale four years ago, hit a hot streak just prior to the turn, four successive birdies setting him up for a five-under-par 65.

DeChambeau, by comparison, carded a 71, a fittingly underwhelming return for a wayward round, feckless and reckless at times, curiously composed at others. The American, who has missed two cuts in his three previous appearances at the Open, is already a fading presence on the leaderboard.

But the gallery cared little. They were here for the crack, be it the fun of the experience itself, or the sound of DeChambeau’s driver as it unleashed sporting venom into the sky. The “bomb and gouge” strategy had limited effect, however, apart from troubling air traffic control at nearby Kent International airfield.

DeChambeau hit only four fairways and might have been better served employing Bear Grylls as his caddie, so much time did he spend foraging in the undergrowth, examining the unfamiliar flora and fauna as if he were a transatlantic David Bellamy.

Several times DeChambeau had to flex his Popeye biceps to hack the ball from the deep, deep rough.

He was not a happy chappy, his team getting into a brief spat with a marshal as he left the 18th, while his tinkerman mind vented its ire on the very thing that has made him such a draw card in the first place - his driver.

“The driver right now, it sucks,” DeChambeau said. “It’s not a good face for me, and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mis-hits. When I did get it outside of the fairway, like in the first cut and whatnot, I catch jumpers out of there and I couldn’t control my wedges.

There was talk also of angles and spin rates and the scientific data that occupies a special place in the DeChambeau mind. We may mock at his obsessional nature, and it was not until the 12th that DeChambeau appeared to even consult his caddie on the line of a putt, but his idiosyncratic approach is what makes him box office.

You expect steam to be coming out of his ears at any point, be it at the ninth where he drove wildly left, and again at the 15th but this time to the right.

But he soldiers on in search of a solution. Peace of mind may take rather longer to locate. In previous Opens here, a supposedly unloved course, a 71 would not have been a bad first round yield.

But this year is different and DeChambeau, forever locked away in his own zone, studying the rhyme and reason of every possible technical this or that when the secret might lie within, not without.

Spieth admitted he had lost faith in himself, and DeChambeau could do worse than trust his own instincts such as were in play on the 18th.

There were whoops and hollers as the driver came from the bag, and again as it split the fairway, the ball landing 321 yards from its point of origin. His second shot found the heart of the green and, OK, he did miss birdie, but the opportunity had been created.

Spieth has found Nirvana again. For DeChambeau, the search goes on. (© Telegraph Media Group Limited, 2021)

