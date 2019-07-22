He may be fatigued, but there’s no sign of Shane Lowry going home to bed with the party atmosphere still in full swing in Dublin this afternoon.

Day two celebrations in full swing as Shane Lowry brings Claret Jug to Dublin pub

Since he was crowned Open champion just under 24 hours ago, the Offally man is rightly celebrating his colossal win surrounded by his friends, family and adoring supporters.

Open Champion Shane Lowry in the Boars Head on Capel Street Pix by Owen Breslin

Last night, footage showed Lowry belting out a fist-pumping version of The Fields of Athenry as punters sang and danced along in 37 Dawson Street.

And today, the 32-year-old champion golfer arrived at The Boar's Head, on Capel Street in Dublin, where he received a hero’s welcome.

Tired though he was, Lowry braved a smile as he posed in picture after picture with fans eager to get close to the man who etched his name into Irish and golf history.

He was also happy to allow his supporters to hold the coveted Claret Jug, who for a brief moment, basked in his glory.

Celebrations also continued last night at his home golf club, Esker Hills, in Tullamore as details of his homecoming are still being arranged.

Details have not been confirmed as of yet, but according to the Offaly Express, the talk around Clara is that the new champion will be received in the town tonight.

The paper said that Offaly County Council are ready to swing into action whenever they are called upon and have also hailed Lowry's win as historic.

Open champion Shane Lowry is greeted by Boar's Head owner Hugh Hourican

