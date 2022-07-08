British Open cash windfall: Prize fund substantially increased in response to Saudi League

The 1st hole during The Open Media Day at St Andrews

The winner of the 150th Open Championship next week will receive a record first prize of 2.5million US dollars (£2.09million), tournament organisers have announced.

The total prize fund at St Andrews has also increased by 22 per cent to 14million US dollars (£11.7m).

In an apparent reference to the vast sums of money on offer in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and increases in prize funds at the other majors, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year.

“We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22 per cent which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60 per cent since 2016.

“We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women’s Open.”