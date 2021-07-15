Andy Sullivan takes early lead at British Open

England's Andy Sullivan tees off on the 1st hole during the first round. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A year later than scheduled, the 149th Open Championship got under way at Royal St George's in glorious sunshine.

Covid-19 forced a postponement 12 months ago but when proceedings eventually began at 6.35am on the Sandwich links Andy Sullivan was first to take advantage of favourable but breezy conditions by holing a 25-foot birdie putt at the first hole. Sullivan sank a monster putt on the second to go two under.

The honour of hitting the opening tee shot went to 48-year-old Richard Bland, who became the oldest first-time winner of a European Tour event with victory at the Betfred British Masters on his 478th start.

Although the finish to his drive, which went slightly left, looked a little unsteady he was disappointed to see his 14ft birdie putt graze the edge of the hole.

Marcus Armitage, another maiden winner in June with his victory at the Porsche European Open, completed the all-English three-ball and he also had to settle for par.

South African JC Ritchie hit his approach to the first to eight feet to take a share of the one-under lead, where he was joined by 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, who rolled in from eight feet.

However, just as he was holing that putt Sullivan was moving further ahead with his second birdie at the fourth.

The downwind first was playing relatively easy and Norway's Viktor Hovland recorded the fourth birdie of the morning there with a brilliant sand wedge to two feet.

Crowd favourites Ian Poulter and Paul Casey received a warm welcome when they teed off in the same group just before 8am, but while Casey reciprocated with an opening birdie from just three feet, Poulter missed from 10.

Sullivan squandered the chance to get to three under after hammering his putt over the top of the cup at the sixth.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry's long wait to start the defence of his Open title is due to start at 9.58am in the marquee group alongside golf's newest major winner Jon Rahm and 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen.

In a group half an hour before him were Jordan Spieth, who won the Open in 2017, last year's US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and South Africa's Branden Grace.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, the 2014 winner, goes out at 3.21pm with American Ryder Cup rival Patrick Reed and Australian Cameron Smith.