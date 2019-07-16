2019 British Open: Updates as Rory McIlroy expected to make first appearance and Tiger Woods faces the media at Royal Portrush
It's the third day of official practice at the Open Championship and Rory McIlroy is expected to tee it up for the first time this week. We'll keep you fully up to date with Tuesday from Royal Portrush right here on our Open blog.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'When we were walking down the 16th we passed each other and the cheeky b***** winked at me' - The rise of Rory McIlroy
- 'It's very hard to know what is going on with Tiger' - Paul McGinley questions Woods' Open preparation
- 'To get to this point, it's been an incredible journey'