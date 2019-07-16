Sport The British Open

Tuesday 16 July 2019

2019 British Open: Updates as Rory McIlroy expected to make first appearance and Tiger Woods faces the media at Royal Portrush

Gareth Hanna and Adam McKendry

It's the third day of official practice at the Open Championship and Rory McIlroy is expected to tee it up for the first time this week. We'll keep you fully up to date with Tuesday from Royal Portrush right here on our Open blog.

 

Online Editors

