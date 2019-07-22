€1.7m man: Shane Lowry places trust in those closest to him - and it pays off

Manchip's instinct has always been to be protective of Shane Lowry, ever since their collaboration began nearly 15 years ago.

The Scot first noticed Lowry at The Island in May of '05, a breezy, bespectacled 18-year-old playing in a trial prior to selection for the European Boys' Championship.

Their relationship today runs deeper than tutor and student.

Lowry, now just the fifth Irishman to be crowned Open champion, says of Manchip, "he knows everything there is to know about me".

It is an alliance that reached its emotional apogee at the 18th green of Royal Portrush's links. And there too, fellow professionals Graeme McDowell, Pádraig Harrington and Gary Murphy.

Shane Lowry winning the Leinster Boys Amateur Open Championship in 2005

Lowry's bond with Harrington especially - winner of this tournament in '07 and '08 - runs deep now.

It is a friendship that is indifferent to their 15-year age gap.

Once, while sitting together on a flight assailed by severe turbulence, Harrington began to assure those staring ashenly into sick-bags around them that "turbulence has never, ever taken a plane down".

To which Lowry interjected: "There's a first time for everything."

Shane Lowry with wife Wendy and daughter Iris. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Harrington joked afterwards that he "wanted to strangle" Lowry.

But the two are palpably close despite taking very different approaches to the game.

If Lowry likes not to overthink the business of navigating his way through the maddening inconsistencies of a golf swing, Harrington is meticulous in the search for answers.

This contrast even once convinced Harrington that Lowry would struggle to make it as a professional golfer.

He saw the Offaly man almost missing a tee-time in France once as evidence of fecklessness, thinking to himself "he won't last".

But Lowry is now €1.7m richer and has been catapulted into that gilded league of golfers coveted by tournament organisers everywhere.

It will all seem an eternity removed from the kid Manchip saw something in.

When Lowry won 2005's Leinster Boys at Skerries, Brendan watched from behind a curtain in the clubhouse.

One year later, Lowry shot 66 in the West of Ireland only to be disqualified when his playing partner put him down for eagle, par instead of birdie, birdie (same total) on two closing holes, a set-back Lowry described at the time as feeling "like the end of the world".

Within a month of that incident, he took another blow to the solar plexus, disqualified again after failing to sign his card after shooting 74 in horrific weather conditions for the Irish Amateur championship at Portmarnock.

A former pupil of St Francis Boys School in Clara and Ard Scoil Chiaráin secondary school, he has dipped in and out of sports psychology without ever really conveying enthusiasm for the idea that someone outside the ropes can have a meaningful affect on how he deals with inevitable stress points during a competitive round.

Yesterday that trust in himself and those closest to him paid off handsomely in conditions that reduced some of the world's best golfers to virtual ruin.

And a chat over coffee with Manchip on Wednesday proved vital.

"I suppose I didn't even know going out this morning if I was good enough to win a major," said Lowry, the cries of "olé, olé, olé" still defiant in an evening downpour.

"But Neil always said I would win one.

"At least one," grinned the champion golfer of 2019.

