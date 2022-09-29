‘The Americans don’t have a God-given right to go and win’ – Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy remains at the centre of the LIV Golf row but Shane Lowry has set his sights on winning back the Ryder Cup with a new wave of European talent next year.

The world number 20 plays with up and coming Dane Ramus Hojgaard in the Alfred Dunhill Links at Carnoustie looking to push on in his bid to make Luke Donald’s team.

The BMW PGA winner (35) is ranked top of the Ryder Cup standings ahead of McIlroy, Italian Open winner Robert MacIntyre and French Open champion Guido Miggliozzi and he believes Sunday’s Presidents Cup result proves the US are not invincible.

“The Americans don’t have a god-given right to go and win so you just go out there and go against them as best you can,” Lowry said after watching the US struggle at times to close out a 17.5-12.5 win at Quail Hollow.

“And hopefully you put them under a lot of pressure and when it gets to Sunday afternoon, you hole the right putts at the right time. If the Internationals hole the right putt here or there, the result might have been a little different. It was good to see them give it a go. It was good to see Tom Kim running around and hopefully I can be part of that highlight reel next September.”

As for a new-look European team, Lowry said: “It was nice to see a few of the younger lads get off to a good start in qualifying. The likes of Bob, Guido Miggliozi and the Hojgaards, I don’t mind pulling on the shirt beside them on the first tee.

“If the majority of us are in good form and confident, we can go to Italy next year and hopefully win that trophy back.”

He’d also love to win at St Andrews, admitting: “To win this tournament would be special, and it would be another box ticked in my career.

“I’m going along nicely, and I’ve won a few tournaments. I’d like to become a bit more consistent, winning a bit more than every three years.”

McIlroy is also looking for his first win at St Andrews but when it comes to the LIV Golf row, he hopes a solution can be found.

”I’m just a golfer but the powers that be need to sit down and have a conversation,” he told BBC. “Right now with two lawsuits going on, and how heightened the rhetoric has been, I think we need to let it cool off a bit.

“While that is trundling on I can’t see anything happening. It has been an ugly year but there is a solution to everything. If we can send rockets to the moon and bring them back again and have them land on their own, I’m sure we can figure out how to make professional golf cohesive again.”

Back at St Andrews for the first time since his disappointment in The Open, he said he was proud to bounce back by winning the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup.

“Time and time again, I’ve been able to bounce back from some adversity,” said McIlroy. “I think once the Open was done, I just reset my goals on what I thought a successful season would look like and that’s what I went off and that’s what I was able to achieve.”

Pádraig Harrington and Jonathan Caldwell complete the Irish challenge in Scotland while in the US, Seamus Power returns at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi as Stephanie Meadow plays The Ascendant LPGA at the Colony in Dallas.

Meanwhile, Tom McKibbin, John Murphy, Ruaidhri McGee, Conor Purcell, Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan play the Challenge Tour’s Hopps Open de Provence.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Live, 12pm on Sky Sports Golf