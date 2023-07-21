‘That chip on the shoulder really drives him’ – Pádraig Harrington insists Brian Harman has ‘grit’ to claim Open

Séamus Power, Shane Lowry, Darren Clarke and Alex Maguire all miss cut at Hoylake

Pádraig Harrington and caddie Ronan Flood on the 18th green during day two of The Open at Royal Liverpool

Brian Harman reacts after putting during the second round of the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, Hoylake

Pádraig Harrington reckons shock leader Brian Harman has a “chip on his shoulder” and a point to prove at The Open.

Harman fired a stunning 65 to lead by five shots from England’s Tommy Fleetwood on 10-under and Harrington, who rekindled memories of old with gutsy 71 to make the cut on the mark, warned the chasing pack not to write the left-hander off.

“I think you'll find one thing about Brian Harman,” Harrington said. “I mean this in the best possible way. I would suggest he has the perfect chip on his shoulder.

Pádraig Harrington and caddie Ronan Flood on the 18th green during day two of The Open at Royal Liverpool

“He's a great player but is ignored just because he doesn't fit the mould, doesn't look the part.

“I think that chip on the shoulder really drives him. I think he's a very determined, gritty person who wants to really prove himself because, as I said, he probably doesn't get -- for how he performs, he wouldn't get the credit. That's the way it is.”

Rory McIlroy reckons he can still win his fifth major after a 70 left him tied for 11th on one-under but Séamus Power, Shane Lowry, Darren Clarke and Alex Maguire all missed the cut.