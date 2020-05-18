| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Ten minutes in and I’d managed to break one of the most basic protocols' - Irish golfers get used to new normal

Herald GAA reporter Conor McKeon tees off on the 11th, as his dad Gay looks on at the Hermitage Golf club in Lucan. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Herald GAA reporter Conor McKeon tees off on the 11th, as his dad Gay looks on at the Hermitage Golf club in Lucan. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

Herald GAA reporter Conor McKeon tees off on the 11th, as his dad Gay looks on at the Hermitage Golf club in Lucan. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

Herald GAA reporter Conor McKeon tees off on the 11th, as his dad Gay looks on at the Hermitage Golf club in Lucan. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

IT’S early on the first morning Hermitage Golf Club has been open for almost eight weeks and signs are everywhere that things are a little different now.

For a start, signs are literally everywhere.

At the entrance. The car park. The pro shop. The first tee. The clubhouse. The practice area. The toilets.