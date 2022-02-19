Teenager Tom McKibbin takes two-shot lead as he targets Challenge Tour win in Cape Town

Holywood’s Tom McKibbin can become the youngest Irish tour winner since mentor Rory McIlroy after he overcame tricky third round conditions at Royal Cape Golf Club to take a two-stroke lead into Sunday's final round of the Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open.

The Newtownabbey teenager (19) signed for a two-under-par 70 to lead on 16-under in his bid to win (albeit on the Challenge Tour) some seven months younger than McIlroy was at the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic.

"I'm delighted,” McKibbin said. “Arriving this morning and seeing how windy it was, I would've definitely taken two under today. It was really tricky.”

His nearest challengers are defending champion JC Ritchie of South Africa and Spain's Ivan Cantero Gutierrez on 14 under following respective rounds of 67 and 69.

"The wind was swirling quite a bit and it was just hard out there,” McKibbin said after following an early bogey at the par-three fourth with birdies at the the par-five fifth and 11th holes and a two at the short 15th.

“It was a tough start with the wind, and then it eased up on the back nine. You could hit a good shot and it could just go into the trees," McKibbin explained.

"I just tried to dig in and accept every shot, and it all seemed to go all right. Once we got past the ninth hole it seemed to calm down a bit.”

Looking forward now to the final day, he added: "It's very exciting for me. I'll just commit to every shot on Sunday and see what happens.

“I feel good. I've been practising to get myself in these positions. I've played a lot of golf tournaments before so I'm sure I'll be fine. A win will mean a lot to me."

Niall Kearney is tied for 24th on seven-under after a one-under 71 with Paul Dunne tied 43rd on four-under after a 73.