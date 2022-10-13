You constantly strive to be on that Michael Phelps level

He won a bronze medal for Ireland in the 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China but Pennsylvania-born Shane Ryan, whose father Tom hails from Portarlington, is also an avid golfer.

At 6’6”, he’s got the long levers you need to blast the ball a long way, and having grown up near world-famous Merion East, where Bobby Jones completed his famous Grand Slam, winning the 1930 US Amateur having already won the US Open, the British Amateur and The Open, he knows his golfing history.

He spends long hours training but loves nothing more than a game of golf to unwind with friends and hopes one day to tee it up at one of the world’s great venues, such as Torrey Pines, where Jon Rahm won the US Open in 2021.

1 How’s your golf?

Not bad. I recently played at The K Club, where the Olympic Federation of Ireland hosted a fundraiser for the Make A Difference Athletes’ Fund. I’ve pretty much played my whole life after my uncle taught me the game.

I played at high school for two or three years, but swimming always got in the way. Like swimming, golf is very technical, and you need to put time into it to improve. I love it because it takes my mind off swimming completely.

So it’s a nice little balance. I don’t have a handicap or club here yet, but I shot 82 at Elmgreen the other day, so it’s not bad. They always help me out. I’ve also had clubs fitted now because I am 6’6”, so that’s made a massive difference.

2 How did you get started in the game?

It was my uncle on my mom’s side. He gave me his old clubs. He was a caddie at Merion East, Aronimink and Pine Valley, and I’ve always gone out to play with him.

Then my cousins and my uncles Eamonn Murphy and John Ryan, they love golf. So I always go down to play Portarlington, another club where I can go and play regularly. I’ve always played.

3 Choose your weapon….Driver or putter? And why?

That’s a tough one. There’s the old saying, you drive for show and putt for dough, but I’m 50-50. My putting has gotten a lot better, but my driving is good at the moment. I can carry it 315 on average. So I’ll go for the driver.

4 Links or parkland? Why?

Parkland. I haven’t played any links. I tend to slice a little bit, so if it goes offline, at least it’s on the other fairway on a parkland course. I just haven’t been able to play a links course yet. But I am getting better at hitting the ball low and choosing the correct shot, so I think a links course might be next for me.

5 When were you happiest on the golf course?

I was back home in May for my best friend’s wedding and there’s a golf course two blocks from my house. So we went out and played 18 together. I’ve known him my whole life, so it was nice to go out and play golf with him. I don’t see him that often.

6 Who’s your sporting hero? Or who was it growing up?

Michael Jordan for his drive and the intensity he showed in each game. And Kobe Bryant, who went to the school right next to me. I loved their determination and how they gave it everything in every game. That’s what made them two of the best ever.

7 Name a swimmer you especially admire and why.

You constantly strive to be on that Michael Phelps level. He was absolutely incredible. I raced him a couple of times, and that was really cool. I also got to have some conversations with him as well. I don’t think anyone can compete with what he’s done, setting back-to-back world records in races. But he’s the man I look up to. He was on a whole new level.

8 What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one?

I always want to enjoy it. I am competitive in every aspect of my life, so I just want to shoot lower and lower. A few weeks ago, I shot an 87 and then I shot 82, which I was delighted with. So my ambition is to be better than the last time I was out. Breaking 80 is the next goal.

9 Name your dream fourball (they don’t have to be golfers). And name the venue.

Down in Augusta with Shane Lowry, Rory and Michael Phelps.

10 If you could change something about swimming, what would it be?

I just had a big surgery on my shoulder in December. Looking back, I wish I’d caught my shoulder injury a bit earlier. But it’s fixed now.

11 If I gave you a mulligan in your career, what would it be?

The shoulder injury. (Laughs).

12 If you had just one more round of golf to play, where would it be? Don’t say Augusta National unless

you absolutely must.

Torrey Pines in San Diego. That would be a dream spot for me to live.

13 What’s your favourite par three?

The sixth at Merion West. It’s severely downhill, but it’s a cool hole with a river snaking around it. If you go too far, you are on the road or in some houses, so it’s a really memorable par-three.

14 If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? Doesn’t have to be about golf.

I wish I was a bit stronger. That’s it.

15 What’s your most

treasured possession?

My World Short Course medal. It was the first world medal for Ireland and I was very honoured I was able to represent Ireland back in 2018. It was the ninth fastest time ever swum in history in that 50-metres backstroke at the World Short Course (25m) Championships in Hangzhou. So to place third and just miss out on first by 0.2 in a really fast, competitive race, that was a good one.

16 If you could change something about your golf, what would it be?

To not slice as much. My putting and chipping are good, so if I could sort that out, we’ll be in business.

17 Who’s your favourite golfer of all time? Why?

It has to be Tiger Woods. His consistency and passion was unreal. And the swagger he had. It was amazing. Just like Michael Phelps in swimming

18 What’s your idea of perfect happiness?

I try to make every day better than the day before. If I can keep doing that, I think I’ll be pretty happy. With good support from family and friends, that’s all I need.