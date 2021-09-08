X-Factor key as Leona takes road to greatness

When Pádraig Harrington was asked about Leona Maguire this week, he put her in a very special category alongside the greats of the Irish game.

“She’s so young, but she is now one of Ireland’s greatest golfers,” said a man who has won three Majors and can still rival a four-time Major winner like Rory McIlroy for the title of the greatest Irish golfer of all time. “It was so special. She became a leader in her team even though she was a rookie.”

Neither Harrington nor McIlroy could claim to have played a leading role on their Ryder Cup debuts, but Maguire is made from that same special stuff they use to make superstars and given her trajectory, her work ethic and her attention to detail, it would not be a surprise to see her overtake the Big Two and become the most successful Irish golfer of all time.

“For myself and Lisa, we looked up to Pádraig Harrington, Paul McGinley and Darren Clarke when we were growing up and got to meet them a few times,” Leona said of her role models.

“The number one thing Pádraig [Harrington] said to us a few years ago at an awards ceremony was that the hard work it would take to complete our studies and get a degree would be the same hard work it takes to succeed on tour. So we got to listen to them and hear them talk and give advice.”

Credit for Leona’s success is due to her parents, her coach Shane O’Grady at home and Dan Brooks at Duke University, and the Irish Ladies Golf Union and its former High Performance Director, David Kearney.

“I think Leona deserves most of the credit,” said Kearney, who transformed the way Ireland’s top players were coached, creating a bespoke High Performance Programme that emphasised individuality while also providing players with the tools to improve strength and conditioning, psychology, short game, putting and course management.

“Leona has never been afraid to step out there and fail and then go back to it again. She knows there is more to get, there’s more to do, there is more to work on.”

When Ireland won its first bronze medal in the World Amateur Team Championships for the Espirito Santo Trophy in Mexico in 2016, it was world No 1 Leona who led Olivia Mehaffey and Annabel Wilson to glory.

“We were getting off the bus for the final day in Mexico, and Leona said to the other two girls, ‘Right, let’s get this today, this opportunity might not come again’,” Kearney recalled. “I remember thinking, ‘Shut up, Dave. It has been spoken’. The team talk was made in that sentence.

“And that’s the way she operates. Let’s be honest. She’s not the strongest, she’s not the tallest, she hasn’t got the long, fluid, beautiful golf swing. But she has worked her buns off, and she has put herself in a space where she sees herself and perceives herself in that space, and as a result, I think a lot of the girls are looking at her and going, Jesus, yeah, why not.”

Black Bush-based O’Grady is never surprised by what she achieves, but nevertheless, he can’t help pinching himself at times.

He’s seen the tiny incremental changes over the years, the hard work she did on her putting and the long hours spent working out and learning to hit the ball harder to add those crucial 25 yards over winter.

Distance is big, but her heroes are still precision players like Inbee Park and Lydia Ko – two players who made the wedge game and putting the essence of their rise in the Majors.

The addition of Dermot Byrne as caddie cannot be underestimated, and his recruitment is due in part to O’Grady, who is a close friend of the Bray man.

But there’s also the X factor – that god-given golfing talent that’s awarded only to the few.

“What she had over a lot of people in Toledo was her spin control with her irons,” O’Grady said. “Some of them checked them when they didn’t want to check them. But Leona can check them when she wants and then feed them up the green when she wants. It’s unbelievable spin control.

“At Inverness, it was all about being in the right part of the green for wherever the pin was. So 20 feet was better than five feet sometimes. It’s all about angle of attack and swing direction. It’s all done with an awful lot of feel and sleight of hand.

It’s incredible how she does it. Monty was a master at it in his day. That’s why she creates so many birdie opportunities. When her irons are on, her distance control and spin control is huge.”

With those gifts and a work ethic that would make even Harrington blush, one gets the feeling the first 15 years were only the opening strains of a great aria, and the Cavan lady is about to sing.