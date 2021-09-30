Wins for Wake Forest duo Walsh and Power

CASTLEWARDEN’S Lauren Walsh tied for 15th as Wake Forest secured 13-stroke win at the 23rd Bryan National Intercollegiate at Bryan Park Champions Course in North Carolina.

At the same time, the men’s team featuring Kilkenny’s Mark Power won the Old Town Collegiate by 14 shots in Winston-Salem.

It’s first time Wake Forest women’s and men’s golf teams have both won a tournament on the same day,

In the Bryan National event, world No 12 Walsh was 15th on one-over as Wake Forest on the team title by 13 shots on 14-under.

In the men’s event Wake Forest finished on 15-under, 13 strokes ahead of Charlotte with Power tied 35th on level par after rounds of 73, 66 and 71 at Old Town Club.

The Demon Deacons’ women’s team head east to Chapel Hill for the Ruth Chris Tar Heel Invitational from October 15-17 while the men’s team play the Colonial Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, next week.