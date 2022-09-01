Wins for Jenkinson and McVicker

The Island’s Shane Jenkinson claimed his first win of the season in the Newcastle West Pro-Am as James McVicker won the Nuremore Irish Assistants’ Championship.

Jenkinson made seven birdies in a six-under par 65 to win the STL Logistics sponsored event by a shot from Ballyneety’s Gavin Young in Co Limerick.

Glenlo Abbey’s Brian O’Reilly was third with a 67 as The K Club’s Liam Grehan and Glasson’s Colm Moriarty shared fourth with 68s. Michael McGeady won the team prize with partners Sean Herlihy, Dermot Doolin and Dominic Foley with 107 points.

Meanwhile, Northern Irishman McVicker won the Nuremore Irish Assistants’ Championship by two strokes at Nurmore Hotel and Country Club in Co Monaghan.

He shot rounds of 68, 66, 72 and 72 to win on six-under 278 from Castletroy’s Jack Ryan, who closed with rounds of 67 and 68, as Rathfarnham’s Liam Power and Laytown and Bettystown’s Padhraic O’Brien tied third on two-under. Clontarf’s Eoin O’Brien aced the seventh in round three as he tied for fifth with Co Louth’s CIan Geraghty on six-over.