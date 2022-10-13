Will 2022-23 be the winter of our discontent?

Supply chain challenges and rising transport, energy and raw material costs are a huge problem for everyone, including Irish golf clubs.

Labour costs are also at a premium in what appears to be the perfect storm created by the pandemic and Brexit and exacerbated by the war in Europe.

Russia and Ukraine are significant contributors to the agriculture, food production and amenity markets and with gas critical to the production of many fertilisers, costs are rising exponentially.

Is it all doom and gloom for clubs that rebounded from the financial crises of the last decade with the Covid bounce of the last two summers?

According to Carr Golf Services, who look after the maintenance needs of some 18 Irish clubs, it’s certainly not good news.

General maintenance prices have risen by 30pc on average over the past 18 months, which is also the lead time for the delivery of machinery and other golf related products.

The cost per litre of diesel is 206pc higher than it was in March 2021, meaning a rise of around €10,000 per annum in the fuel bill for many clubs.

Major equipment manufacturers are warning of continued shipping delays with prices up 30pc on average with further increases anticipated.

According to Ian O’Shea, Head of Plant and Machinery Maintenance at Carr Golf, clubs should take a multi-year approach and evaluate essential maintenance purchases versus nice-to-haves and plan them out over 3-5 years to manage cost.

“The same inflationary pressures are being felt with essential inputs and fertilisers,” O’Shea says. “The most dramatic are borne out of the cost of urea, a key component in many fertilisers used on golf courses. It’s a similar story, increased costs during 2021 compounded by a war that’s impacted raw material supplies.

“Whilst steps can be taken to mitigate these challenges, some disruption is inevitable. The reality is that golf clubs will have to pay more to employ staff, heat and light clubhouses, purchase equipment and maintain courses to the standards enjoyed in recent years.”

Therein lies the crux of the problem, even for the big clubs that generate lots of green fee income.

Where do you cut back without putting up green fees and subscriptions? And will the loss of quality prove detrimental?

Getting better value for diesel is not a shopping around task unless you are Ryanair and every club has its own horror story to tell in the wait for mowers and buggies.

Golf clubs are resilient in the face of a crisis and members are often willing to make sacrifices to get through the tough times, just as they did during the last financial crash.

County Louth Golf Club has invested heavily in its course and raised its top green fee in recent years and they are reluctant to take a step back.

“That’s the conundrum,” general manager, Liam Murphy says.

“Reducing quality would mean reducing the green fee you charge. From our perspective, we don’t plan on any major cutbacks. But you don’t want to impact on the quality of the golf course.

“We have been able to bring up our standards in recent years and our peak weekend green fee rate will be €240 next year so we don’t want to reverse that.”

As Ronan Branigan from golf management company Synergy Golf points out, either members bear the brunt of increased costs or clubs make sacrifices.

“Without getting sensational about it, it’s hard to know what way this winter will go,” he says.

“We can say, hunker down and wear an extra coat but golf clubs went through this in 2008 and 2009. They know what they need to do.

“We can bang the fear-based drum but we have weathered many storms and this is just the next one.”

Just wait for 2024-25 when the EU plans to crack down on the use of pesticides.