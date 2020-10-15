Wide-open at Murvagh

The men to beat: Holders Galway are chasing a third title in four years

Carton House might be gunning for revenge over defending champions Galway in the AIG Senior Cup but the two strongest clubs in Irish amateur golf face potential banana skins in Faithlegg and Belvoir Park in Saturday's All Ireland semi-finals at Donegal Golf Club.

The great Murvagh links is not a test for the faint-hearted, and the big guns will need all their guile and experience to make the final for the second year running.

With Faithlegg boasting the precocious talents of teenagers Rory Milne, Rory Fives and Alex King and Belvoir Park relying on the brilliance of Gareth Lappin and former professional Simon Ward, a two-time South of Ireland winner, there could be a surprise finalist at Murvagh on Sunday.

Nobody knows that better than Joe Lyons (48), who along with teammate Eddie McCormack (47) forms the backbone of a Galway side that also boasts the talents of the brilliant Liam Nolan.

"We are going for our third Senior Cup win in four years, so we are confident but not overconfident," Lyons said of Galway, who have strength in depth with Cathal Nolan, Stephen Brady, Mikey Hughes and Colm Burke all fighting for their places.

"We have lost Ronan Mullarney to the professional ranks, and Luke O'Neill to college and that would be a blow to any club.

"But I feel that while Carton House looks slightly the stronger team on paper, all four clubs are pretty evenly matched and we are certainly not looking past Belvoir Park."

The Ulster champions won their second Irish Senior Cup in Galway in 1957 but having struggled to gel as a team in recent years, even with players of the calibre of Harry Diamond, Andrew Morris and Gareth Lappin.

With Warrenpoint surprisingly ousted by Slieve Russell in the Ulster semi-finals, Belvoir Park ran out 4-1 winners over the Co Cavan club to claim the provincial title this year, and they may have the edge having won that title at Donegal Golf Club just three weeks ago.

"It's long, and the rough was pretty bad," said interprovincial player Lappin (25), who returned from the University of Michigan last year. "While all the teams have a practice round on Friday, I think playing the Ulster final there will stand to us."

He sees Ward as the team's strongest player since his return to the amateur ranks and with team manager Bernard Lavery unafraid to make bold calls, they will be a tough proposition for Galway.

"Simon returning to the amateur ranks was a huge boost and standards have been raised all round," added Lappin, who is joined in the squad by David Shaw, Scott Jones, Edward Rowe, Patrick Brennan and the experienced Barry Cashman.

"Simon is playing unbelievably. His scoring average around Belvoir this year has been around 65. It's been wild.

"Galway has a very experienced team with Liam Nolan, and Joe and Eddie, who are not guys who you want to play on a windy links. But we have young Edward Rowe who has been really solid for us and whoever wins will know that Carton House or Faithlegg will be no walkover in the final."

Munster champions Faithlegg are the Cinderella side and many quietly fancy a squad with an average age of just 21 to spring a surprise against Carton House on Saturday.

With PGA professionals Derry Kiely and Ted Higgins Snr managing a team captained by Paul Nolan and Tony O'Neill, the Waterford club pulled off a shock win in Munster, seeing off Tralee and Douglas in the Munster finals at Killarney.

"It's an unbelievable achievement that we came out of Munster, and we will be the outright underdogs in Donegal," said O'Neill of a side boasting two 17-year olds in Fives and Irish Boys international King and an 18-year old in the highly-rated Milne.

"But the youth of the team will have a go, and they will put in a very good effort on the day. We have just 300 members, and fewer than 25 are category one golfers, but these are a great bunch of lads."

The Faithlegg squad is completed by Dylan O'Connor (23), Joe McCleane (28), Warren de Courcey (23) and Dr Darragh O'Sullivan from Strandhill, who captured a big scalp in Karl Bornemann in the Munster final.

Carton House has a potent squad with the combined handicaps of the team in the closely-fought 3.5.1-5 Leinster semi-final win over Dun Laoghaire a forbidding plus-15.

Not only can they count on former East of Ireland champion Paul O'Hanlon and the hugely experienced Des Morgan and Colin Cunningham, but they also have Irish international Keith Egan and the in-form Marc Boucher, who finished tied second in the AIG Irish Close at Rosapenna last weekend to claim a place in the Irish squad.

"This is our fifth All Ireland final since 2013," said team manager Brian Cunningham of the Kildare club's bid for that elusive first national pennant at senior level. "In that time we have only made one final, which was the loss to Galway in Westport last year, so we know how hard it is. Everybody is good at this level, and it is 50-50 whether you get out of your semi-final."

While all four finalists are disappointed that the event will be played behind closed doors, they believe the GUI has done a tremendous job in getting them this far during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a shame that our supporters can't travel with us but if we come home with that green pennant, it will be worth it," Brian added.

Having edged out Royal Dublin in extra holes in Leinster, Carton House's greater experience could be the difference against Faithlegg, but there is no question of complacency in the squad.

While O'Hanlon, Boucher and Egan look certain to play, Morgan, Cunningham, Eoin O'Sullivan and Darragh Flynn, who won the Irish Students title at Murvagh last year, are all pressing hard for places.

"Everybody is on their toes," said the skipper, who uses a data-driven system to choose the starting line up. "As the All Blacks say, you only mind the jersey for the next guy!"

AIG Cups & Shields, All-Ireland Finals 2020

Donegal Golf Club

Friday 16 October

Official Practice Round for AIG Senior Cup and AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield

Saturday 17 October

AIG Senior Cup Semi-Finals

8.30 am Carton House v Faithlegg

9.15 am Galway v Belvoir Park

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield Semi-Finals

10.00 am Berehaven v Ballinasloe

11.00 am Donegal v Baltinglass

Sunday 18 October

9.00 am AIG Senior Cup Final

10.00 am AIG Jimmy Bruen Final

