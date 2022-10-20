Where’s Wally? Top of the pile at Beech Park

South Africa-born Willem Wally Roode has been in sensational form on the Irish Blind Golf circuit this year and it was no surprise to see him claim victory again in last week’s IBG outing at Beech Park Golf Club in Dublin.

The amiable, Swords-based physiotherapist led from pillar to post at the Rathcoole venue to jump to the top of the Order of Merit standings with just one event of the season remaining.

Wally is a multiple winner this year, having already won the South African Blind Golf Open and finished a highly creditable second in the recent British Open held at the Macdonald Spey Valley Resort in the north of Scotland.

Roode also won the IBG outings at Baltinglass in May and at New Ross in August.

Doonbeg’s Big John O’Grady chased Wally all the way to the finishing line on a day that posed many problems for all the competitors.

All roads now lead to Castleknock Golf Club for tomorrow’s Captain’s Day, which will be hosted by Patrick Morgan Jnr.

Morgan Jnr recently graduated from Journalism HND at Colaiste Dhulaigh College of Further Education and quite apart from being captain of Irish Blind Golf, he also now presents the popular Paddy Tees It Up golf podcast.

For information on IBG, email edmaguire43@gmail.com.