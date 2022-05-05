Whelan looks to Irish Amateur after Munster win

Grange’s Jake Whelan fed off his breakthrough win in last year’s Mullingar Scratch Trophy to romp to a wire-to-wire seven-shot win in the Munster Stroke Play at Cork Golf Club.

The Dubliner opened with rounds of 64 and 69 to surge five ahead before closing with scores of 68 and 71 to win on 16-under par 272 from Cork’s Gary O’Flaherty, who shot a fine 67 in the afternoon to finish on nine-under.

Galgorm Castle’s Joshua Hill finished in third place on six-under after a brace of 69s on Sunday to win the Bruen-Carr Trophy for the leading Under-25 player.

Whelan won the Mullingar Scratch Trophy in a similar format last year, and he felt his performance in the opening round was crucial to the win

With the Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open set for The Island next week, he feels his game is in a good place.

“I haven’t played the course since they made the changes, so I’ll try and get out there before the competition,” he said. “If I can play tee to green like I did this week, I’ll be happy.”