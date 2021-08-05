West Waterford to power on after community effort

West Waterford Golf Club welcome's home Seamus Power Seamus pictured with present and former Officers of West Waterford Golf Club. Members of his American Sponsorship team and John Fennessy, Golf Ireland.

West Waterford Golf Club is looking forward to producing the next Seamus Power after a consortium of members and investors succeeded in buying the club at auction last week.

The receiver put the Eddie Hackett designed course on the market last year and it eventually went under the hammer on July 29 in an online auction that produced enough tension and drama for a movie script.

According to the Waterford News & Star, at first it was believed that a bid €1.125 million had secured the sale before it emerged that the property was to be withdrawn after failing to reach the €1.2 million reserve price.

Auctioneers, Colliers, remained in talks with the parties involved to discuss the sale of the property and the end result was that a consortium of members and financial backers had their undisclosed bid accepted.

The Irish Independent understands that the final figure was €1.25 million for the 148-acre course, the clubhouse and associated facilities.

It was feared the course might be bought for agricultural land and therefore be lost as one of Waterford and Munster’s finest courses.

There were joyous celebrations at the club recently as Power returned from his win in the Barbasol Championship and became just the sixth Irishman to win on the PGA Tour — the seventh if you include Pat O’Hare’s 1922 triumph in the North and South Open at Pinehurst, long before the formation of the Tour we know today.

“At least the club is now in the hands of the members,” said West Waterford’s John Power, a leading Dungarvan businessman and one of the driving forces behind the bid by the club for the course.

“It was feared it could be turned to any kind of agricultural use because it is very good, fertile land.

“But the members are absolutely thrilled it is going to remain as a golf course and, of course, Seamus is thrilled too.

“It was a big effort from the group involved to try and pull it all together and it was very, very difficult. There were eight of us involved and the eight played their part very successfully. At times it was worrying but a lot of good friends came on board, which was great.

“We trust that we will now turn what is already a magnificent golf course into something even better and improve on what’s there. Hopefully things will go from strength to strength from here.”

It speaks volumes for the sense of community at West Waterford and the Dungarvan area that the club was able to bring the matter to a successful conclusion.

“The power is in numbers and once you have the numbers, you are on the right road,” Mr Power said. “Hopefully, now that there is more security, the membership will start to grow.”