Wesley Pappin win for McDermott

Wesley Pappin founded the Foxrock Pro-Am in 1976, so it was fitting the professionals played for the inaugural Wesley Pappin Cup in memory of the late PGA Southern Branch secretary last week.

Grange Golf Club professional Michael McDermott shot a three-under 67 to lift the trophy in its inaugural edition on Friday, winning his first

event of the season by one stroke from Headfort’s Brendan McGovern and Glen Robinson from Craddockstown Golf Club.

The leading amateur team prize went to Team Ciaran Corcoran on 89 stableford points, with Team John Clifford second with 88 as Team Barry Whelan and Team Jeannette Brennan shared third with 87.

There was a five-way tie for fourth in the professional event as Neil O’Briain from McGuirks Golf Finglas, Limerick’s Tim Rice, Carlow’s Damien McGrane, Old Conna’s Donal Gleeson and Malahide’s John Murray posted one-under 69s.

If you’re ever asked what Mungo Park, Harry Colt, John O’Leary and the playwright Samuel Beckett had in common, you can confidently point them to Foxrock Golf Club, where Park was professional, Colt the designer and O’Leary and the Nobel Prize-winning playwright and author Beckett were loyal members.