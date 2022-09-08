Walsh hoping for Irish Open ‘effect’ for girls

Testing herself against the best: Aideen Walsh gets her eye in ahead of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle

Aideen Walsh can remember when she was the only junior girl at Woodstock Golf Club.

Fast forward 10 years, and she’s a decorated international, a three-time AIG Senior Cup winner with Lahinch and set to rub shoulders with the likes of Leona Maguire when the €400,000 KPMG Women’s Irish Open returns to the Ladies European Tour schedule at Dromoland Castle from 22-25 September.

It’s been 10 years since Ireland hosted a Women’s Irish Open and schoolteacher Walsh (24) tees it up as an ambassador for event sponsor Sports Direct, who have launched the ‘Get A Grip’ campaign to support the partnership.

The campaign calls on the public to join Sports Direct on the journey to the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and gain a greater understanding of women’s golf.

She can’t wait to test her game against the best after Covid put paid to her hopes of a second appearance in the ISPS HANDA World Invitational last month.

Having watched Stephanie Meadow and Leona make their mark on the LPGA Tour and seen former Ireland teammate Olivia Mehaffey graduate to the LET, she’s excited about the women’s game here.

“It’s very exciting,” she said. “I’m only playing golf for about 12 years, so I never really had an Irish Open to look up to, but I hope that something like this, if we can push on and make it a really good tournament for the younger Irish girls coming through – the 13, 14, 15-year-olds that are really talented – it’s only right they have something they can aspire to in the future, a home professional event. Hopefully, we can hit the ground running and make a good start in Dromoland and then really push on and try and make it better.”

As a member of Dromoland Castle, she’s seen first-hand the effects of a €2 million course upgrade and with more improvements to come, she hopes it also hosts in 2023.

She knows how much young people are inspired by seeing their heroes in the flesh and hopes the tournament will have a knock-on effect.

“We are lucky to have Leona and Stephanie on the LPGA and Olivia on the LET coming up,” she said. “The younger girls can see them doing it, so they feel they can do it. I would hope if anyone intends to turn professional, they can see it happening in Ireland, so they can see it as a valid option for them.

“The men have always had that. There was obviously the Irish Open we had in Lahinch in 2019 when Paul McGinley did clinics with the kids. You can see a few of the younger lads are getting quite good and you wonder, is that because we had the Irish Open there in 2019? There has been such a push and now you wonder can we do the same with the Women’s Irish Open.”

Leona’s decision to participate has generated huge excitement around Dromoland Castle and Aideen can’t wait.

“Everyone looks up to Leona,” she said. “Personally, I can’t wait to see her playing Dromoland and see how she gets on. It created a buzz when she was announced, even among the members. They were even more excited to see her coming.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

As for thoughts of creating her own Shane Lowry moment by winning an Irish Open as an amateur, she beamed: “Of course. If he can do it, we can do it as well. It would be pretty cool.”​​​​​​​​​​​