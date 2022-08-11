Unlucky Foley misses out on Eisenhower Trophy

Golf Ireland has selected six players for the upcoming World Amateur Team Championships in Paris with four-time amateur “major” winner Hugh Foley the big loser in the battle for one of three spots on the men’s Eisenhower Trophy team.

The Royal Dublin man has won four championships in the last three years – the 2020 Irish Close, the 2021 West of Ireland and this summer’s North of Ireland and South of Ireland crowns.

In winning back to back at Royal Portrush and Lahinch, Foley became the first player since Darren Clarke in 1990 to do that famous double.

The Dubliner lost out to Kilkenny’s Mark Power (87th in the world), Castle’s Robert Moran (102nd) and Malone’s Matthew McClean (123rd) who are the top three Irishmen in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and recent winners of the St Andrews Trophy with Great Britain and Ireland.

None of the three has won one of the six major Senior men’s championships here but they were more consistent than Foley in the big events in the UK this year and with Power guaranteed his place as the top Irish player on World Amateur Golf Ranking, he was edged out by two wonderful stroke players.

The 29th Espirito Santo Trophy will be held from 24-27 August and the 32nd men’s championship for the Eisenhower Trophy from 31 August-3 September at Le Golf National and Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Brèteche.

The Women’s team features Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle), Anna Foster (Elm Park) and Lauren Walsh (Castlewarden).