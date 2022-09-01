Underage stars shine in finals fling in Ballina

Carton House, Westport, Royal Belfast and Carrickfergus won national pennants in a hugely successful Underage All-Ireland Inter-Club Finals at Ballina Golf Club.

In the Fred Daly Trophy, Carton House triumphed for the first time since 2014, beating Ulster champions Massereene 4-1 with Nicholas McCormack getting the winning point.

“We’re delighted to win,” said Carton House’s Junior Captain, James Heavey, who was part of the seven-man squad that played throughout the year. “We were eliminated early last year, but it was great to have the same group this year win the title.

“Five of the seven of us will be overage next year, so it was a great way to end our junior careers.”

Westport won the Girls’ Inter-Club title, defeating Doneraile 2-1 in an entertaining final as Mary-Kate Lonergan defeated Niamh O’Sullivan to win on the 18th in the final match to win the All-Ireland title on home soil.

It is the second All-Ireland title for the four-person team this year, after they won the Irish Girls’ Junior Schools National Finals with Sacred Heart, Westport.

“It’s surreal to be honest,” Lonergan said. “It’s a great achievement for the club and the four of us. It’s a nerve-wracking experience. It’s great to play with friends from school. We push each other on.”

Hopes for a Mayo double were dashed as Royal Belfast defeated Castlebar to win the Boys’ Foursomes by two holes.

“It was a very tough two days, but it was worth it,” team captain Max Carson said. “The course was amazing. The team was brilliant. My partner Ben carried me on a lot. I’ve known these guys since I was 7. It was a brilliant way to end my junior golf career.”

The Boy’s Inter-Club competition was played over 18 holes, and was the only competition played over stroke play with Carrickfergus taking the title with 112 points.

The team of Luke Weatherhead (13), Reuben McIlwrath (13), Harry Kidd (12), Charlie Arthur (13) and Jack Scott (15), finished four points clear of Tralee, with The Island finishing in third place on 104 points.

“We had two teams here this week,” Team Captain Graeme Arthur said of the club’s first national title since 1989. “We have a really small junior section, so to come away with a win is fantastic. We were here for three days, and to come away with something is tremendous.”

Ballina Golf Club chairman Gerry Mulligan said it was a massive honour for the club to host its first national finals.

“Over the last three days we have been delighted to watch more than 160 young people from all corners of the island take to the course to represent their clubs,” he said. “We hope the teams and their families had an enjoyable week and will return to Ballina in the future.”

Results

Boy’s Fred Daly Trophy

Semi-Finals: Massereene 4 Ballinasloe 1: Noah Bickerstaff bt Charlie Mooney 4&2; Michael Wilson bt Tom Cafferky 2 holes;

Thompson Gedge bt John William Burke 1 hole; Scott McCabe halved with Issac Oliver; Harvey McCabe halved with Niall Conneely.

Limerick 1.5 Carton House 3.5: Lucas Lyons lost to John Cunningham 5&3; Morgan O’Sullivan bt Calum Ward 3&2;

Ewan McLoughlin lost to Nicholas McCormack 19th; Jack Whelan lost to Leon Giblin 4&3; Luke Carey halved with Thomas Lanigan

Final — Massereene 1 Carton House 4: Bickerstaff lost to Cunningham 2&1; Wilson lost to Ward 2&1; Gedge lost to McCormack 1 h; McCabe halved with Giblin; McCabe halved with Lanigan.

Girls’ Inter-Club

Semi-Finals, Douglas 1 Westport 2: Hailey Martinez lost to Mary-Kate Lonergan 4&2; Amy O’Sullivan lost to Sarah Corrigan 2&1

Claudia O’Donoghue bt Emily Griffith 2&1. Doneraile 2.5 Portarlington 0.5: Niamh O’Sullivan halved with Jiaren Eina Pang; Muireann O’Sullivan bt Jiayi Mairead Pang 6&5; Anna O’Brien bt Leah McEvoy 5&4.

Final, Westport 2 Doneraile 1: Lonergan bt N O’Sullivan 2 holes; Corrigan bt M O’Sullivan 2&1; Mary-Kate McHale lost to O’Brien 6&5.

Boys’ Foursomes

Semi-Finals, Carrickfergus lost to Castlebar: Taylor Morrison & James Walsh bt Owen Kelly & Tommy Henegan 1 hole; Josh Millar & Oliver McNamara lost to Aaron Quigley & Ben Doherty 3 holes. Royal Belfast beat Stackstown: Max Carson & Ben Woods bt Ben O’Mahony & Callum O’Dwyer 4&2; Archie McMinnis & Louis Napier bt Ryan Barry & Cillian Murray 3&2.

Final. Castlebar lost to Royal Belfast: Kelly & Conor Stapleton lost to Carson and Woods 5 holes; Quigley & Doherty bt McMinnis & Napier 3 holes.