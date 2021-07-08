Triple amputee golfer seeks help to fund artificial limbs

Golfers have been known to complain about those three-putts greens, that slice out of bounds or those frustrating duffed chips.

It’s only natural, after all, to lament our bad luck and failings on the golf course, but one young golfer from Castlebar remains upbeat at all times, even though he lost his left arm to bacterial meningitis aged 11, his left leg three years ago and he will soon have to have his right leg amputated below the knee too, leaving him with just his right arm.

To say it’s been a hugely challenging decade for 24-year-old Castlebar Golf Club member Charlie Gannon would be an understatement.

But his good humour and determination is an inspiration to his friends in Castlebar Golf Club, who have pulled out the stops and organised an Am-Am for Friday and Saturday, August 13-14 to help him raise the money he needs to buy a bionic arm and a new leg as well as fund the cost of a modified car and future upgrades to his artificial limbs.

Through his own GoFundMe page, Charlie has already raised an incredible €236,000 of his €250,000 goal, and with the help of his pals at Castlebar and dozens of Irish clubs that have already donated prizes, he’s hoping to hit his target.

“I contracted bacterial meningitis on Christmas Day in 2008, and the major skin issues that it causes did severe damage to my left arm which I lost on St. Patrick’s Day in 2009,” explains Charlie, who is a keen golfer and plays off 18, using a buggy to get around the course.

“Then I lost my left leg in 2018, and what I’m gearing up for now and September is another amputation of my right leg just below the knee.

“I’ve been playing golf all this time, though. OK, I had to take a few breaks for different surgeries. I had to take a year and a half off when I got my left leg amputated, and when I was 17 or 18, I had to take a year out of school to do a reconstruction job on my knee.

“So I’ve been in and out for the last 10 years or so, but I got fitted for a Michelangelo bionic arm a few weeks ago, and hopefully, it’s going to be the right one for me.

“I’ve had a bit of trouble in the past with prosthetics, but this one works well for the skin issues I have on my arm, and they reckon it could be the one for me. Hopefully, it’ll be a huge help to me going forward.”

Despite his physical disadvantages, Charlie recently graduated with a degree in commerce and finance and is now working for his father’s company, developing sanitisation products.

“I play golf off 18 at the moment, and any time there’s nice weather at all, I try to get out there, so I’m out in Portugal at the moment playing golf every day and making the most of it,” says Charlie.

“I will have to have my right leg amputated just below the knee, but I want to keep playing golf. Obviously, I’ll be off the course for a couple of months when I get back from surgery, but I don’t play that much golf in the winter anyway. Hopefully, I’ll be back hitting the ball again next summer.”

As for the funds he needs, he is thrilled with the support he has received so far.

“We are flying it at the moment,” he says. “The bionic arm alone costs north of €100,000, and so that’s obviously the bulk of it, and then I have to get a fully modified car because you are no longer insured to drive a normal car when you have your two legs removed.

“But I have my ambitions going forward of trying to get legs for running and cycling and things like that. The legs are very expensive and obviously the modifications for the car too so every penny will be needed.”

Remarkably, he remains upbeat with the help of friends and family.

“I just have great support from friends and family to be honest, and a large group of friends as well,” he says. “I try to keep as normal as I can by doing the things that they do and so I don’t really think about my issues very much.”

That said, he’s bracing himself for the challenges he will face when he loses his other leg.

“As you would think, life gets far more challenging the more limbs you lose,” he explains on his GoFundMe page. “The increased reliance on your surviving limbs after an amputation is just extraordinary. Even just the smallest of things you took for granted prior to an amputation is no longer something you are able to do, and then it’s up to you to find your new way of getting these things done.

“The bionic arm I am currently being fitted for is costing €100,000, and if I want to be able to explore other opportunities such as running, cycling and return to golf after my recovery, I’ve been told that the cost of these legs are in this region as well.

“My ambitions after this surgery are sky high, and so it would be a life-changer for me if I was able to get these pieces/limbs.

“I fully appreciate this is a huge ask, but unfortunately, given my current situation, I have to face my reality. I’d like to thank everybody for their continued support, kindness and generosity, I can’t put into words how grateful I am. I will be sure to keep you updated as to how my recovery is going post-op.

“I am down for the second week in September for my operation, but I’ll definitely be playing at the Am-Am from August 13-14. I’m looking forward to it. I’ll be going out there to win! I won’t be just going out to take part.”

If you or your club would like to donate a prize or contribute to Castlebar Golf Club’s fundraising efforts for Charlie, please contact marketingcastlebargolfclub@gmail.com or call the club on 094-9021649.