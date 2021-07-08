| 14.1°C Dublin

Triple amputee golfer seeks help to fund artificial limbs

Castlebar golfer Charlie needs your support as he prepares for his toughest challenge yet

Brian Keogh

Golfers have been known to complain about those three-putts greens, that slice out of bounds or those frustrating duffed chips.

It’s only natural, after all, to lament our bad luck and failings on the golf course, but one young golfer from Castlebar remains upbeat at all times, even though he lost his left arm to bacterial meningitis aged 11, his left leg three years ago and he will soon have to have his right leg amputated below the knee too, leaving him with just his right arm.

To say it’s been a hugely challenging decade for 24-year-old Castlebar Golf Club member Charlie Gannon would be an understatement.

