Toss of a coin in All Ireland Four-Ball semi-final clashes

On form: Newbridge face Killarney in the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Four-Ball

Picking a winner looks almost impossible as Newbridge take on Killarney and Mahon face Connemara Isles in the semi-finals of the All Ireland Four-Ball.

Newbridge will be looking to back up their impressive 4-1 quarter-final win over Wicklow when they face the Kerry men.

Kieran and Billy O’Neill, Ken Halpin and Michael Seery and Thomas Behan and Eoin Caffrey all won without going further than the 15th at Nenagh but they will not find it easy against Munster kingpins Killarney.

The men from the southwest beat Co Cavan 4-1 in their All Ireland quarter-final at Loughrea without having to go past the 14th.

Donie McSweeney and Padraig Griffin won 5&4, Derek Kelly and Ger Linehan 8&6 and John Buckley and Michael Crowley 6&5.

On the other side of the draw, Mahon will be taking nothing for granted when they face Connemara Isles in Saturday’s Four-Ball semi-finals.

Managers Chris Jerymn and Mick Buden were pleased with their troops as the Cork men beat Strabane 4-1 in the quarter-finals at Craddockstown with the likes of Denis O’Sullivan and Jim Stack, Peadar Deegan and David Lane and David O’Mahony and Tom Hickey all impressing with big wins.

However, their opponents, Connemara Isles cannot be underestimated as they beat Ardee 3-2 with two of their three wins coming in extra holes.

Stiofan MacDonnacha and Geróid Willie Ó Flatharta won on the 20th in their win over Ardee.