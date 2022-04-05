Top prizes up for grabs at Masters Challenge

The second Masters Challenge will tee off this Friday at Powerscourt Golf Club with top prizes up for grabs.

While Ireland's very own team of four – Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry and Seamus Power – go for glory at the Masters in Augusta, the spectacular Wicklow venue has it’s own team of four challenge to run alongside events in the States.

Teams of four are invited to enter to play the picturesque and challenging East Course in Powerscourt to battle it out for €2k worth of prizes while each player will be entered into a raffle for a top of the range GPS golf watch.

Powerscourt Golf Club’s General Manager Gavin Hunt said: “I am looking forward to welcoming golf teams to Powerscourt for an Open Event during Masters week.

“Our East Course will be in top condition and will offer our guests and members a chance to really soak up the expectation that comes with the first Major of the season on the professional tour.

“On our 16th hole at Powerscourt East, the signature par-3, we have a challenge framed by a pond, strategically placed bunkering, tall pines and a blossom-drenched embankment. We are really hoping to see some Masters magic there. The hole sets the tone for one of the best runs home in Irish golf. “Our 16th is a picture perfect golf amphitheatre.”

For more details visit www.powerscourtgolfclub.com.