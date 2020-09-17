Third US win for Kinsale's John Murphy

Kinsale's John Murphy birdied the first extra hole to pick up his third US collegiate win with a playoff victory in the Rivermont GCAA Amateur in Georgia.

The University of Louisville star followed rounds of 66 and 71 with six birdies in a five-under-par 67 to tie with Californian Noah Norton, who shot 69, on 12-under par at Rivermont Golf Club in Johns Creek.

"It was great to be competing again," said Murphy, who will play the Georgia Invitational later this month and the Azalea invitational in October. "Its been a strange year so I'm delighted to find some positives."

Oughterard's Devin Morley finished an excellent third, carding rounds of 68, 68 and 69 to finish a shot outside the playoff on 11-under.

Murphy, who became the first Louisville golfer to win the prestigious Byron Nelson Award earlier this year, won the Bearcat Invitational and the Dorado Beach Invitational during the 2019-20 campaign.

