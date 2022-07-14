The making of Craddockstown: Pioneering spirit key to creation of this County Kildare gem

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but while it’s taken more than 30 years for Craddockstown to reach maturity, the wonderful Co. Kildare club is reaping the rewards of decades of hard work.

The club has thrived at its home on the Blessington Road since 1991, but its proud history goes back several years further, to 1986.

The Nomads golf society played golf every weekend at Edmondstown before they eventually began the search for a permanent home and discovered a course situated at Killeen Beg near Sallins in Co. Kildare.

After teaming up with a similar group of homeless golfers, The Nomads were invited to form a golf club by the land owner and to seek affiliation with the Golfing Union of Ireland.

This led to the establishment of the Four Lakes Golf Club in 1986 – but that is just the beginning of this great Irish success story.

The club prospered until it was sold in 1990 and the new landlords wanted to develop the course, which led to an increase in the rental price, additional member levies, and a reduction in tee times to facilitate golf societies and green fees.

With ownership and control of the club in the hands of the new landlords, the committee of the day decided to establish a member-owned club in a new home of its own.

Neighbouring clubs such as Beech Park and Castlewarden generously allowed the members to use their courses and clubhouses, enabling them to retain their handicaps during the transition period.

Sites were assessed at Newcastle, Leixlip, Maynooth and Wicklow, but none compared to Craddockstown Lodge & Stud Farm, a 140-acre property with massive potential as a golf course.

By 4 June 1991, albeit after lengthy negotiations, the land had been purchased for IR£580,000.

Including construction costs of IR£300,000, the project came to a grand total of IR£880,000 – more than €1.5m today – at a time when the average semi-detached house in Dublin was selling for about €45,000.

The club was still known as Four Lakes, but the members were now their own landlords, and over the following weeks, a team of volunteers began dismantling the paddocks and painting the lodge, which became the clubhouse and bar.

According to the club history, members arrived armed with lawnmowers, rakes and truck loads of enthusiasm to cut fairways. A tractor and grass cutter were purchased, which made short shrift of cutting out fairways, building nine temporary greens and bunkers in and around what had effectively become a building site.

By July 1991, the club had engaged Dr Arthur Spring and James Hickey to design and develop the course at an estimated construction cost of IR£300,000.

To finance the ambitious project, the goal was set to recruit 375 full members at IR£1,500 each and 150 Lady Associates at IR£375 each.

Leaflets were printed, volunteers were assembled, a strategy was drawn up and the recruitment work began in Naas, Celbridge, Clondalkin, Lucan, Tallaght, Templeogue, and Blessington, followed by meetings in local hotels.

“To this day, I am amazed by the enthusiasm shown by the elder statesmen of the club at that time,” Fergus Lynskey wrote in the club’s history. “The likes of the now deceased club treasurer for many years, John O’Neill, past President Cormac Gordon, Paddy Harte – who took on the job of keeping the clubhouse clean and tidy – and the late Jimmy May, who gave us such pleasure in the beautiful flowers he took great pride in growing around the clubhouse.

“Alas, none of the aforementioned is still with us, but they and many others still live on in the spirit that is Craddockstown G.C.”

After several suggestions, including ‘Five Lakes’, changing the club’s name from Four Lakes to Craddockstown was soon approved by members.

Overseen by Captain Donal O’Keeffe and Lady Captain Rita Burke, the new clubhouse, designed by architects Conway Crowe and Kelly, opened in 1999.

It cost €350,000 to build, not including the fit-out. But considering the Celtic Tiger was soon about to roar, the club’s timing was impeccable, as waiting until the mid-2000s would have meant spending over €1 million.

A decision was made to upgrade the golf course later that year and Robert Jones carried the extensive course changes, radically improving the course, which remains a delightful and challenging examination.

The ‘new’ course opened to great acclaim in 2004 and it’s a testament to the courage and determination of the pioneers.

Much more has been done over the past 20 years to make Craddockstown even better. During the pandemic, members used their spare time to thin out the trees, removing some 150 leylandiis – to the delight of the more senior golfers.

The old house is now the professional’s shop where PGA professional Glen Robinson and assistant Liam Whelan give great service.

There is also a new swing studio and simulator, where members (now numbering around 500) can book rounds at dozens of faraway courses.

O’Donnell Physiotherapy, run by Breiffne O’Donnell, is also situated on the grounds and with its full bar and restaurant service and stunning views of all 18 holes, the airy clubhouse remains one of Craddockstown’s greatest assets.

“Craddockstown Golf Club has come from being a dream of a handful of members, to a reality,” Lynskey writes. “Maybe you could call them visionaries or maybe you could call them lucky. Possibly a bit of both.

“But there’s one fact that cannot be disputed and that’s the determination, the hard work and above all the integrity of every man and woman who worked tirelessly to get us to where we are today. Craddockstown Golf Club owes each of them, no matter how big or how small their contribution, a great debt of gratitude.”

Factfile

Green fees: Thursday €30; Friday-Sunday €35 (guest with member €15); Juveniles Monday-Sunday €10 /supervising adult €15.

Society rates: Group of 16 or more (Monday-Thursday) €25pp; 16 or more (Friday-Sunday) €30pp (subject to availability). Rates may vary depending on time of year, numbers and weekday/weekend bookings. Package options on request.

Buggy hire: €25.

Club hire: Not available.

Electric trolleys: €10.

Range balls: Not available.

Membership rates: Full €1,070, plus €224 machinery, bar/restaurant, Golf Ireland and ladies’ prize fund levies etc. Intermediate members €500 (under 30), €650 (over 30) plus €224 as above. Five-day €755, plus €224. Junior/Student €145/€200, plus Golf Ireland and competition fees. Pavilion €30 (plus restaurant €50). All rates pro-rata if joining during the golfing year (April 1– March 31).

Signature hole: 13th, 357 yards, Par 4. A short par with an approach over water.

Professional’s tip: Find the fairway here and you will have the spin control for a delightful approach shot over water. Accuracy is your friend here.

Nearby clubs: Naas, Killeen, Millicent, Palmerstown Stud.

PGA professional: Glen Robinson; assistant, Liam Whelan.