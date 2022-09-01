‘That mistake against Holland still haunts me’

A QUICK 18

Packie Bonner

Handicap: 19.3

Club: Cruit Island

He’s one of Ireland’s best-loved sportspeople and a hero to many for his brilliant penalty save against Romania in the Republic of Ireland’s epic run to the quarter-finals in that unforgettable Italia ’90 World Cup.

But Packie Bonner is also a proud Donegal man and while he lives in Scotland, he thoroughly enjoyed the thrill of being on a sporting stage again recently in the Irish Legends at Rosapenna where he played with host Paul McGinley and won the Celebrity Pro-Am.

Not only did he have a magnificent tally of 41 points to win by five from Georgie Bingham and by seven from Pat Jennings and Ken Doherty, he got to relive the buzz of his playing days by performing brilliantly in front of a big crowd.

1 How’s your golf? You won the Celebrity Pro-Am in the Irish Legends presented by McGinley Foundation.

This year has been better for me because I was home in Donegal for four or five weeks so I could play a little bit more. It gave me a chance and I did play Rosapenna a couple of weeks before so that was really an advantage and then being out with Paul and his nephew who was off scratch was a big help. I wouldn’t say it was the norm but it was a a lovely thrill.

2 How did you get started in the game?

While we have an unbelievable golfing coastline from Bundoran all the way to Ballyliffin and Narin & Portnoo, Cruit, Dunfanaghy and Rosapenna, Cruit wasn’t there when I was young. It was only developed in the 1980s and I left home in 1978 as an 18 year old. It was only when I went to Glasgow that I started to play golf. It was a little club near where I lived in Scotland where I started. We only trained once a day so getting into golf was a way to pass your time off.

3 Choose your weapon….Driver or putter? And why?

Driver at the moment. I am hitting it well though in this particular tournament, the putter was red hot. That’s not normally me but the greens were so good and when you have the help of someone like Paul McGinley reading the greens, that was a big help.

4 Links or parkland? Why?

Links. I just love the links course because of the nature of them. If you look at Rosapenna, the Old Tom Morris Course, it is about running the ball up to the greens. Whereas at St Patrick’s, which I played the following day, you have got to hit the greens a little more because of the undulations. At parkland courses you have to get your distances right. So links is where I come from and the scenery is wonderful.

5 When were you happiest on the golf course?

At Rosapenna in the Irish Legends. That was an incredible day. What I loved about it was the adrenaline rush. It’s been a while since we have had a crowd watching us. I am 62 years old now and I am retired a long time. Once you get off the first tee, then people were following and I just responded to that. And Paul made it so relaxed. There was no pressure at all. I really loved that whole adrenaline rush and also having a caddie.

6 Who’s your sporting hero?

Muhammad Ali when I was young and Michael Jordan. Some of the Irish guys, Eamonn Coghlan. He was a hero in athletics. Then in soccer there was Pat Jennings as a goalkeeper and it was wonderful to see Pat there in Rosapenna at 76 still able to play so well. Peter Shilton and Ray Clemence were the two from England who we were influenced by growing up. Those were my heroes. But Ali and Jordan were phenomenal.

7 Name an opponent you especially admired and why.

Having played international football, I had the opportunity to play against Holland on a number of occasions and of that great Holland team, Marco van Basten was the type of striker you knew was always going to be there. He could hold the ball up, he could play. I don’t think he scored against me but he was always a threat.

8 What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one?

To enjoy it. And to be able to perform at a certain level. To be able to play consistently every week. I travel a lot so you don’t get the time to play. My brother is captain of Cruit this year and he plays every week. I am doing TV and travelling every week so I don’t have the consistency. I’d love the opportunity to play on a weekly basis and enjoy it.

9 Name your dream fourball (they don’t have to be golfers). And name the venue.

I don’t know if Billy Connolly ever played golf. I know Sean Connery did but I’d love to go around for a day with him. Bill Murray would be another one and then maybe Michael Jordan. Just to be in his company with Billy Connolly, Sean Connery and Bill Murray up in Scotland at St Andrews, not just playing golf but for what would happen when we came off the course, that would be some day out.

10 If you could change something about modern music what would it be?

I’d love to bring back the CD player. The LPs are back. I would have given up some of my football memories to be able to get up on stage and sing and play the guitar.

11 If I gave you a mulligan in your life, or your career, what would it be?

That shot in Orlando where I made a big mistake and Holland scored. I’d take that back. Nobody talks about it but that still haunts me.

12 If you had just one more round to play, where would it be? Don’t say Augusta National unless you must.

I haven’t play Carnoustie or St Andrews or Pebble Beach, so it would have to be one of those.

13 What’s your favourite par three?

It has to be the sixth hole at Cruit Island over the sea. That’s my favourite, especially if the wind is blowing into your face. It can be anything from a seven iron to a driver.

14 If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

To be a bit more relaxed and not to be as serious at times.

15 What’s your most treasured possession?

I have given away a lot of my memorabilia to charity – gloves and all of that. I suppose the award for Sports Personality of the Year in Ireland in 1990. I have that lovely glass vase sitting out. It’s the only thing my wife lets me have sitting out in the house!

16 If you could change something about your golf, what would it be?

To improve my putting, even though everything went in the last day at Rosapenna. If I could replicate that, I could get my handicap down a bit.

17 Who’s your favourite golfer of all time? Why?

Seve Ballesteros was sensational. He would hit the ball places that were not the norm but he always recovered. Of the modern players, I love our own guys, especially Shane Lowry. He comes from a background like us all. He is not manufactured and he is a great lad. For somebody to come where he came from, and to do what he has done, to win the British Open, I think it’s a wonderful story. It gives hope to a lot of young people.

18 What’s your idea of perfect happiness.

Out fishing in a boat, sun shining, just relaxing. No phone, no emails. A day just fishing but maybe a couple of lobster pots where you can pick them off. I’d need to come back to my youth of course. That’s what I did. That’s almost perfect happiness for me.