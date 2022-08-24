Synge St CBS PPU at Grange on 8 September

Synge Street Past Pupils Union was founded in 1933 and given the school’s long association with Grange Golf Club it is fitting the Rathfarnham club will host Captain Niall Barry’s Prize on Thursday, 8 September.

The event is open to all past pupils and their guests with the tee reserved from 2-4 pm though some slots may be available from 9-9.30 am.

Dinner is set for 8.00 pm and past pupils keen to meet old friends are encouraged to reserve tee times by emailing Tom Scully (thomasnscully@gmail.com) or Tom McGowan (tom43.mcgowan@gmail.com) without delay.

Golfers can also call Tom Scully (087 2484546) and Tom McGowan (087 2214486) with their queries about the day.

The school, which was founded in 1864, is something of a Dublin institution with a long list of distinguished past pupils from the worlds of sport (Don Givens, Eddie Jordan, Kevin O’Flanagan), media (Eamonn and Noel Andrews, Gay Byrne, Deaglán de Bréadún), politics and public service (Liam Cosgrave, Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh) and the arts (Brian O'Nolan, Milo O’Shea, Jack MacGowran, James Plunkett, Cornelius Ryan, Pete St John) as well as many business figures.

Cornelius Ryan was best known for his best-selling book about the D-Day landings, The Longest Day, but given the venue and the old friends set to renew acquaintances from their youth, the affair promises to be a jovial one at the lovely James Braid design.