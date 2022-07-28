Symington sets new Belvoir best

Belfast’s Belvoir Park is one of the best city courses you will find anywhere but Lisburn’s Ryan Symington was not overawed as he fired a course record 63 to win the recent Belvoir Park Scratch Cup.

Playing in windy conditions, Symington went around the famed Harry Colt gem in eight-under par from the blues to win by four strokes.

He birdied the fourth, sixth and eighth and eagled the ninth to be out in five-under 31, then birdied the 10th, 13th and 16th to win the top prize from Cairndhu’s Ryan McKinstry.

Clandeboye’s Matthew Murphy finished third with a 69 and Belvoir Park’s Evan Hogg fourth with a 70.

Former Irish internationals and South of Ireland champions Jim Carvill and Simon Ward didn’t make the top 10 with 72s.

Set to celebrate its centenary in 2027, Belvoir Park is beautifully situated on 163 acres of mature woodland, just two miles from Belfast city centre.

It was designed by Colt, two years before he made his design for the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush, which will host the Open Championship for the third time in 2025.

It is one of Irish golf’s most distinguished and historic clubs and one of the few to host the Irish Open, the Irish PGA and the Irish Close Amateur Close.

Warrenpoint is another historic Ulster course and it is seeking entries for its popular Warrenpoint Senior Scratch Cup which is scheduled for Saturday week, August 6.

The handicap limit is three (3) and there will be shotgun starts at 9 am and 2 pm with a light lunch between rounds.

Entry costs £15 for members and £30 (€36) for visitors.

Call Colm on +44 77 4233 93580 to enter.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​