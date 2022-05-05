Studio quality putting at Deer Park

Putting is arguably the most important aspect of the game and PGA Professional Alan Staunton has launched a state-of-the-art indoor putting studio at Deer Park Golf in Howth.

His goal is to help you become the boss of the moss at one of Ireland’s most scenic courses.

The putting studio uses the advanced Capto Golf System and represents a significant capital investment at the Tetrarch Capital-owned facility.

Putting makes up around 42 per cent of your score and yet it is a much-overlooked technique among amateurs, who tend to devote their practice time to blasting drivers on the range, as the late Peter Dobereiner of the Guardian and the Observer once wrote, with “bum, belly and bulging eyeballs.”

The Capto-powered studio at Deer Park Golf gives users up to 20 readings on their putting stroke with video recordings available to ensure that improvement can be monitored and passed on to the golfer.

Along with the stroke, the length, loft, and lie of the putter itself can be checked, measured, and adjusted to ensure the player is giving themselves the best opportunity to improve their stroke and score.

Most putters used by the amateur golfer are bought directly from retail stores and not fitted correctly.

“The putting game is drastically underestimated by many golfers, both those new to the game or the veteran amateurs,” Staunton said.

“There is nothing worse than an excellent opening few shots being undone on the putting green, so we are really hoping that we can change people’s game with a few sessions in the studio.

“The 20 readings not only tell the golfer how to improve but, most importantly, the why behind it. It’s a user-friendly system, and very easy to see the immediate changes needed to turn a score from a bogey into a birdie.”

Members at Deer Park are reaping the benefits of the system.

“Putting has always been an afterthought for my game, relying on tee off and fairway play to keep the scorecard ticking over,” said club member Philip Cabena.

“Working with Alan in the putting studio has opened my eyes to the intricacies of putting and its importance for my game as a whole. While it has improved my performance on the green, there are lessons about control and precision which I have brought into other aspects of my game as well.”

Deer Park Golf’s indoor putting studio is available for bookings of at least one hour, with gift vouchers also available.

Each lesson includes written and video feedback, allowing the golfer to understand any errors in their stroke.

Group bookings catered for up to 6 people, ideal for corporate gatherings or small groups.

Regular coaching options are available on request to help improve players’ game during the Spring and Summer seasons.

Deer Park Golf is situated on Howth head, offering stunning views of Howth Castle, Dublin city and the coast.

For over four decades, this property has been very popular with golfers of all skill levels as the estate includes two traditional golf courses: the Deer Park 18-hole course and St Fintan’s 9-hole course, as well as the highly challenging 18-hole Pitch & Putt course.

For information and bookings, contact alan@deerparkgolf.ie or call 087 418 0201.