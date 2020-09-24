Straight down the middle for new-look Hermitage

It's hard to believe that 44 years have passed since Bing Crosby teed it up with Christy O'Connor and Val Doonican in the Links Golf Society's £10,000 Musgrave Christy O'Connor Pro-Am at Hermitage.

Archive RTE footage shows a young Seve Ballesteros whipping an iron into the iconic 10th just 24 hours after finishing tied for second with Jack Nicklaus in The Open, six shots behind runaway winner Johnny Miller, to first etch his name on the golf world's consciousness.

Thanks to the organisational brilliance of the late Cecil Whelan, the field was brimming with stars such as Doug Sanders, Bob Charles and Jack Newton, who shot 68 to tie with Tommy Horton and Jimmy Kinsella, earning £991 each

Pete Cowan and Sam Torrance were there as well as all the Irish greats of the day and hundreds of ladies of a certain age, many of them clutching Bing Crosby LP's for the Old Groaner to sign.

It's an event that's indelibly marked in the mind of current club captain Mark Kelly, who was a raw 16-year old when he landed the job of caddying for Bing that sunny July afternoon.

"I remember he turned to me after a few holes and said, 'What's your name, son?'," Mark recalled this week as he showed me around the magnificent parkland course, following the recent renovation of its bunkers, in the company of club professional Simon Byrne and former Irish international Greg Bowden.

"'Mark', I said"

"'Ah, Matthew, Mark, Luke and John,' Bing replied, singing a line from one of those bible songs he did. It was some day out."

Crosby will not go down as the biggest tipper ever to play at Hermitage, paying Mark just £5 sterling for his day's work.

But he would certainly find Hermitage very much the same as he did in 1976 in terms of the welcome it affords its visitors, and very different in terms of the quality of the test, following a major redesign of all its bunkers by Paul O'Brien and Jeff Lynch from Callan- based (re)GOLF Design.

Golf clubs everywhere are looking for ways to save money and the upkeep of bunkers was proving to be a major expense for Hermitage.

"From the club's point of view it was a maintenance issue," Paul O'Brien explained. "They weren't getting the standard of bunker that they wanted or that was expected.

"The bunkers had become bigger and bigger over the years, creeping closer to the edges of the greens and so there was a lot of sand splash onto the collars of greens and surrounds which meant deteriorating turf quality as well."

Lynch and O'Brien assessed what might be done and the club agreed to carry out a bunker renovation programme, overseen by Tony Gillen, the Course Committee, the Club PGA Professional Simon Byrne and Head Greenkeeper Mark Harrington, utterly transforming the course.

The key move was the decision to use artificial turf from Durabunker to create revetted bunkers, allowing (re)GOLF to create a bunker style which has a varying height of lip, reminiscent of the sand-belt courses near London such as Sunningdale, Woking and Walton Heath.

The use of this recycled material salvaged from worn and dilapidated hockey pitches is an environmentally sound practice as it will never decay, erode or discolour and presents Hermitage's members and guests with a distinct sand/grass edge regardless of the season.

The club had 60 bunkers before the renovation and while it now has just 56, many have been moved or reduced greatly in size, reducing the overall sand area of the course from 4,706m2 to 2,811m2 - a massive reduction of 40%.

"We moved many of the bunkers at least three metres back from the putting edge and there was a huge saving to be made," Paul explained. "The bunkers that were there were just too Americanised and too big, unsuitable for an Irish parkland.

"So we made them smaller, more classical in shape and size. As the course dates from 1905 we wanted them to look like something that was over 100 years old rather than something from Florida. Myself and Jeff believe an Irish parkland should always look like an Irish parkland rather than superimposing something else on it.

"The brief from the club was to get something we can maintain more economically."

With DAR Golf Construction carrying out the design plans, the first phase of the job was carried out in the winter of 2017-18 with the remaining nine holes completed last winter, then bedding in quickly thanks in the Covid-19 lockdown that kept courses closed from March to May.

"I am an average golfer and when I played our 11th or 13th greens before the changes, if you missed either side, you were inevitably in sand," said club Captain Mark, a 13-handicapper. "Now I am as likely to finish in a swale as a bunker, which gives you a new challenge. Our greenkeeper Mark Harrington has created some fantastic swales.

"I believe scoring at the club is around the same as it was before the changes but we have all had to learn how to play these challenging new chips shots around the greens. The changes really have transformed the course.

"Before the changes, there was a huge cross bunker at the par-five 11th. There are still five bunkers on the hole but there are now three smaller bunkers near where the big cross bunker was before. It makes the low men think more about their second shots now and the holes also play a lot fairer for the higher handicapper even with two thirds less sand on the hole."

It's little wonder Hermitage has been busier than ever since the lockdown was lifted.

As Crosby would croon, the sun was never brighter, the greens were never greener, and the members never keener to play. If they hit it straight down the middle, they might even avoid the sand.

Factfile

Green fees: Midweek €45

Society rates: Midweek,€45

Buggy hire: Yes, €25

Club hire: Yes, €25

Electric trolleys: No

Range Balls: Yes €2

Signature hole: 10th, Par 3, 151 metres (white)

An aesthetes delight, the 10th presents a panoramic view of the Liffey Valley. Played from a tee on top of the south bank to a green set a couple of hundred feet below, it appears that nothing but water, sand and a little green awaits.

Expert tip: Put your nerves aside and hit the shot. Long and left will put you in sand or water. Go right and you are in sand or trees. Short is never a problem. A par here is no disgrace.

