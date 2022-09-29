Spirit of Fred Perry alive and well in Athlone

The inaugural finals were played at his beloved Co Sligo and the late golf administrator would be watching this year’s finals with interest as East Cork take on Connemara Isles and Nenagh face Wicklow in the Fred Perry Trophy semi-finals.

The inter-club four-ball championship for teams of 10 male players, all of whom must be over 55, was named in honour of the former GUI President and Connacht Branch stalwart who served with distinction on the West of Ireland Championship Committee for 42 years before his death on March 3, 2018.

As a Connacht man, Fred would be keeping a weather eye out for Connemara Isles, who also field a team in Saturday’s All-Ireland Four-Ball semi-finals where they meet Mahon.

The tiny Galway club beat Greenore 4-1 in their All Ireland quarter-final at Farnham Estate earlier this month and their Fred Perry opponents East Cork will be tough to beat as they showed in their hard-fought, 3-2 win over Greenacres at Craddockstown.

On the other side of the draw, Nenagh take on Wicklow with the Tipperary men showing no mercy to Ulster’s Loughall in the quarter-finals at Loughrea, running out 4-1 winners.