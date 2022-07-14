Special K for Stuart with big pro-am win

Tullamore’s Stuart Grehan claimed a massive €20,000 payday when he edged out The K Club’s Liam Grehan by a shot for the CFM-sponsored €100,000 K Club Pro-Am.

A former winner of the South of Ireland, East of Ireland and Mullingar Scratch Cup titles, the midlander added a six-

under-par 66 on Palmer South to his opening 67 on the North Course to set the target at 11 under par.

Liam Grehan, who is an assistant professional at The K Club, needed a birdie at the last to force a playoff but lipped out and signed for a 66 to finish a shot behind

“I’m very happy,” Europro Tour regular Stuart told Tee To Green after the biggest win of his professional career. “I’ve been playing pretty solid the last couple of weeks. Ball striking has been really solid – I just needed to get the putter going but I’ve putted nicely the last few days and hit it well, so it was nice to get the job done.

“I can’t thank Director of Golf Conor Russell and Ray Moore enough for getting me in. I love The K Club, especially the North Course – it’s one of my favourites, so I’m delighted.”

Grehan is hoping to get a start in the Challenge Tour’s €250,000 Irish Challenge which will be staged on the Palmer South from July 28-31.

“I’m not too sure if I’m

playing it yet but after this, I’m hoping to get an invite,” he said. “But it’s nice to get

a win. I’m actually flying to Birmingham first thing in the morning. I’ve a 3.30am alarm, so I might have a glass of wine to celebrate this and hopefully there’ll be a few more wins

to come over the rest of the season.”

Runner-up Liam Grehan was thrilled to go bogey-free on the final day and secure a cheque for €10,000 and massive Order of Merit points as the leading PGA professional.

“I’m delighted with how I played, disappointed with the result but I played really well,” said Liam. “”I knew from going to college in Maynooth with Stuart that I’d need to go low. I wasn’t firing at pins today, I just stayed patient and took my chances when they came for the most part, but just fell one shot shy in the end.”

Banbridge’s Richard Kilpatrick also shot 66 to finish third on four-under par, with Glasson’s Colm Moriarty tied fourth with Rowan Lester on three under.

Ardee’s Brian Kerley won the team prize with Matthew and Kevin Cummins and Tom Muldoon, with 195 points.



