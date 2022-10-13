Sonia swings at K Club for Olympic fundraiser

Olympic legends from Sonia O’Sullivan, Michael Carruth and John Treacy to Eamonn Coghlan and Nicci Daly showed off their golfing skills for the Olympic Federation of Ireland in a new tournament at The K Club recently to raise money for the Make A Difference Athletes’ Fund.

Launched by Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh and two-time Olympic swimmer, Shane Ryan, the OFI’s inaugural golf tournament saw 120 participants take to the Palmer South Course at The K Club.

Walsh was the keynote speaker and he gave an inspirational speech on how funding makes a real difference to athletes.

“After the excitement of the Tokyo Games, all focus is now on Paris 2024, as we aim to go bigger and better than ever before,” Walsh said.

“Initiatives like the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Make A Difference Athletes’ Fund are critical for athletes targeting a Games in the coming years, providing opportunities for development and growth as we all work towards the pinnacle of an Olympic Games.”

The evening ended with dinner, an auction and a raffle with all proceeds going towards the Make A Difference fund, which allows athletes to draw down on pots of €5,000 to go towards their training costs.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​