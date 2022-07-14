Smith wins Irish Open title

England international Bradley Smith won the inaugural Irish Open for Golfers with a Disability at Roganstown.

He opened with a two-under 69 and followed up with a three-over 74 to win by one stroke from Ballinasloe’s Aidan Grenham, who had a hole-in-one at the 17th in a second successive 72.

“I couldn’t hole a putt on the back nine at all, but was able to get it in the hole from 120 yards,” Grenham said. “There is pride in being the best Irish player of the week though.

“I knew going out that I’d need to start quickly to have a chance of beating Bradley. The swing wasn’t there, but I’m happy to get around with two 72s.

“Bradley is such a good ball striker. He’s incredible to watch, even with the same disability as me, despite him being amputated above the knee.”

Conor Stone from Carton House and Co Sligo’s Alan Gaynor joined Monkstown’s Colin O’Sullivan in joint third on six-over.

In the Stroke Play (Net) competition, O’Sullivan won by two shots from Grenham, Smith and Carton House’s Mark Coyne on six-under.

Foyle’s Declan Burns won the Stableford (Net) competition.



