Slieve Russell hosts AIG Finals

Four All-Ireland Champions were crowned in Tramore last week and the action continues this week at PGA National Slieve Russell with the conclusion of the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield, Senior Foursomes, Minor Cup and Challenge Cup.

Sixteen quarter-finalists made it to Co Cavan with Mallow, Cill Dara and Belvoir Park fielding teams in two events each.

The quarter-finals of the AIG Minor Cup took place yesterday with Greenacres overcoming Mallow 3-2 to set up a semi-final clash with Ardee, who beat Westport 3-2.

Rockmount cruised to a 4-1 win over Ballyneety and will face Cill Dara, who defeated Castle 3.5-1.5.

In the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield, quarter-finals East Cork face Fortwilliam, Clontarf meet Ballinrobe, Ballykisteen take on Killymoon and Coollattin play Wexford for a place on tomorrow’s semi-finals.

In the AIG Challenge Cup, Tipperary meet Belvoir Park with the winner to play Headfort or Tubbercurry while in the other side of the draw Adare Manor or Fintona will take on Greystones or Cill Dara.

Roscommon return following their semi-final defeat in the AIG Women’s Senior Cup and are also represented in the AIG Senior Foursomes quarter-finals where they take on Royal Tara.

Belvoir Park face Mallow, Elm Park take on Kilkenny and Malone meet Ballybunion in the other ties.

Today

Jimmy Bruen Shield All-Ireland Quarter-Finals: 0800 East Cork v Fortwilliam; 0845 Clontarf v Ballinrobe; 0930 Ballykisteen v Killymoon; 1015 Coollattin v Wexford

Minor Cup All Ireland Semi-Finals: 1118 Greenacres v Ardee; 1203 Rockmount v Cill Dara

Challenge Cup official practice: 1300-1506

Tomorrow, Friday 9 Sept

Jimmy Bruen Shield All Ireland Semi-Finals: 0800 East Cork/Fortwilliam v Clontarf/Ballinrobe; 0845 Ballykisteen/Killymoon v Coollattin /Wexford.

Minor Cup All Ireland Final 0930

Challenge Cup All Ireland Quarter-Finals: 1015 Tipperary v Belvoir Park; 1055 Headfort v Tubbercurry; 1140 Adare Manor v Fintona; 1220 Greystones v Cill Dara.

Senior Foursomes official practice: 1315-1507

Sat 10 September

Senior Foursomes All Ireland Quarter-finals: 0830 Mallow v Belvoir Park; 0857 Royal Tara v Roscommon; 0924 Ballybunion v Malone; 0951 Elm Park v Kilkenny.

Jimmy Bruen Shield Final: 1020

Challenge Cup All Ireland Semi-Finals: 0830 Tipperary/Belvoir Park v Headfort/Tubbercurry; 0857 Adare Manor/Fintona v Greystones/Cill Dara

Sunday

Senior Foursomes All Ireland Semi-finals: 0830 Mallow/Belvoir Park v Royal Tara/Roscommon; 0857 Ballybunion/Malone v Elm Park/Kilkenny

Challenge Cup All Ireland Final: 0930; Senior Foursomes All Ireland Final: 1330​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​