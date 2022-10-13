Samuel Beckett, the fiery golfer

It should come as no great surprise to learn that the author of Waiting for Godot was an avid and sometimes frustrated golfer in his youth.

Whatever the real meaning of Samuel Beckett’s most famous work, it’s clear from the reminiscences of friends and the writer himself that he loved to play golf.

“I suppose I must have had my first clubs when I was about ten,” Beckett says in James Knowlson’s “Beckett Remembering: Remembering Beckett: Unpublished Interviews with Samuel Beckett and Memories of Those Who Knew Him.”

“I used to play a lot on my own at Carrickmines Golf Course. A lovely golf course. It’s still there. I used to spend hours there hitting the ball by myself. But I had a lot of help from the professional there. I remember his name. It was Jem’ Barrett. I think his real name was Jim. I remember the groundsman’s name too. His name was Condell. He looked after the greens. Isn’t it odd the sort of thing you remember?”

Beckett also played cricket for Trinity College, and he was remembered fondly by Bill Cunningham, who made significant contributions to the histories of Carrickmines and Foxrock Golf Clubs, where Beckett and his brother Frank were also members.

Cunningham recalls in “On Carrickmines Hill”, the club’s centenary history, how Beckett carried few clubs and putted with a two iron.

In 1924, he and Beckett were granted, as Dublin University undergraduates, special junior membership at Carrickmines for just a guinea a year.

In one incident, he recalls how Beckett’s frustration at missing a putt got the better of him and he lost a ball.

“He then made a skelp at the ball with his putter; took a divot and hit the ball into heavy rough,” Cunningham remembered. “Neither of us could find the ball and an elderly gentleman, Grove White, arriving on the green, inquired: ‘Are you looking for your putt?’ He then gave us a dressing-down for disgraceful behaviour, tramped off with his walking stick and reported us to the secretary, who was playing on an adjoining fairway. JH Carnegie was a man of foresight. We heard nothing further about the incident.”

Cunningham recalls how they lost a Barton Cup match to two Royal Dublin stars on the 20th and describes Beckett as “a fine natural golfer, a proficient iron player and a splendid companion, with a good sense of humour.”

He went on: “Sam’s handicap was always a bit higher than mine: I was a 4 and he was a 7. But he was a good golfer.”

It was Beckett who took them to Royal Dublin to play their games for Trinity on his motorcycle.

“I had an AJS motorbike,” Beckett said. “In fact, I had two of them. My father bought me them. It was a four-stroke motorbike, I remember. My brother, Frank, had a Douglas. That was a two-stroke.”

Cunningham, who fashioned his own spikes, remembers those trips as hair-raising fun.

“In those days, we had a lot of cobbled streets in Dublin, and I remember falling off the back of the motorcycle one frosty morning in a street which we now know as Pearse Street on the way out to the Royal Dublin,” he recalled. “I didn’t come to any harm. We didn’t have helmets, of course, in those days. ‘I like driving fast’, Sam said. But I didn’t have fear on the back of that motorbike, and I would be carrying a bag of clubs as well. It was, well, primitive.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​