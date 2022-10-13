Ryan and Sullivan shoot super 63

Ted Higgins presents the trophy to David Ryan (left) and Shane Sullivan

East Cork’s David Ryan and Callaway Golf Europe’s Shane Sullivan shot a brilliant, bogey-free, nine-under 63 to win the opening Munster PGA Winter Series event of the season by five shots.

Ryan birdied the second, fifth, sixth, eighth, 11th and 16th while Sullivan birdied the third, seventh and 13th on perfect greens at Castlemartyr Resort.

Lahinch’s Donal McSweeney and Ballyneety’s Gavin Young shot a bogey-free 68 to finish second alongside Drive Golf Performance’s Pádraig Dooley and Tralee’s John Casey.

While Dooley birdied the first five holes and added further birdies at the 11th and 15th before Casey birdied the 18th, they also had a double bogey and two bogeys.

Munster PGA Winter Series, Castlemartyr Resort (Par 72) Fourball: 1, D Ryan (East Cork) & S O’Sullivan (Callaway Golf) 63; 2, D McSweeney (Lahinch) & G Young (Ballyneety) 68; P Dooley (Drive Golf Performance) & J Casey (Tralee) 68; 4, A MacMahon & Mark Beckett (The Golf Course at Adare Manor) 69; S Irwin (Monkstown) & P O’Neill (Shannon) 69; D Lynch (The Golf Course at Adare Manor) & D Carroll (Ballyneety) 69; 7, C Flannery (Ceann Sibeal) & B O’Boyle (Bandon) 70; S Hayes (Stephan Hayes Golf) & S Livesey (Monkstown) 70; 9, T Higgins (Rathsallagh) & G Howie (Castletroy) 71. Next outing, 15 November.