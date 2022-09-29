Rice retains the Skoda 9-hole title at Sutton

Limerick’s Tim Rice birdied the four extra holes to beat East Cork’s David Ryan and go back to back in the €15,000 Annesley Williams SKODA 9-hole Match Play Championship at Sutton Golf Club.

Winner of the inaugural event in 2019, Rice had to wait three years for his title defence due to the pandemic but it was worth the wait as he went birdie-birdie to beat Glasson Lakehouse’s Colm Moriarty in a nail-biting semi-final.

He then had to make four birdies in a row in sudden-

death to defeat Ryan in a thrilling final.

“I could have been beaten about four times including the last time,” Rice said after this third win of the season. “It’s nice to have, it’s lovely.

“Maybe the members are moving my ball in the rough or something, they are very kind. The last time I really enjoyed the event so I suppose when you come back, you remember winning matches and it does help having won before because you know the course so well. It took a lot of hard work this time.”

Sutton’s PGA Professional Paddy Devine felt the event would work better if a round robin format was used instead of a straight knock out.

This time, the 32 professionals were divided into eight groups with the group winners – David Higgins, Jimmy Bolger, Ryan and David Hughes on one side of the draw and Neil O Briain, Rice, Moriarty and Paul Eivers on the other – contesting the knockout stages last Sunday.

Rice emerged from the group featuring Richard Kilpatrick, Ciaran Molloy and James Quinlivan as Ryan edged out Liam Grehan, Liam Power and Brendan McGovern.

In the quarter-finals, Rice beat O Briain in sudden-death to reach the last four against Moriarty, who made a monster putt on the ninth to beat Eivers in the quarter-finals.

The Glasson man was at it again in his semi-final with Rice but while he birdied the eighth from 40 feet and stitched his approach to the ninth, Rice was able to get up and down for a closing birdie to advance.

Ryan, who had a hole in one on Saturday, beat Hughes in the quarters and Higgins in the semi-finals but they were still locked together with Rice after nine holes.

Ryan was two up early but while Rice turned the match around to be one-up with two to play, the Cork man levelled the match heading to the last.

They halved the ninth and birdied the first three extra holes before Rice birdied the fourth extra hole from around 30 feet to retain the title.

“I needed to birdie all four holes, that was the problem,” a relieved Rice said. “David birdied the eighth hole to tie up the match so he was really annoying me. Colm Moriarty birdied eight and nine this morning so guys don’t lose matches too easily.

“It was heavy, six matches and the round robin Champions League format was a great idea by Paddy. I think everybody enjoyed that and it added a lot of excitement to it. 54 holes in two days and a few more today.”