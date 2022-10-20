‘Real amateurs now excluded from the game’

A QUICK 18

Peter McEvoy

Handicap: Plus 2

Clubs: Copt Heath/Royal Troon

He’s regarded as one of the great amateur golfers of the past 50 years but while Peter McEvoy will always be remembered as a true English champion, he has Irish roots and many Irish course designs to his name.

He’s in the midst of completing a respectful (and spectacular) renovation of Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock’s brilliant Druids Glen in tandem with Jeff Lynch of re(GOLF) Design.

But as the son of a man who attended Clongowes Wood and encouraged him to play in events such as the Midland Trophy at Carlow, he laments the end of the classical amateur era in favour of the modern scene dominated by “pre-pros”.

1 How’s your golf?

Driving, ok. Chipping and putting, ok. Iron play, pathetic.

2 How did you get started in the game?

My Dad was quite a good player. Got down to a four handicap. I would walk around with him with cut down clubs. It was a very traditional introduction to the game. I was very keen on cricket at school and didn’t play much as a junior. But as soon as I left school and went to university, I started to play a lot more.

3 Choose your weapon….Driver or putter? And why?

The driver. I hate putting. My putting came and went but I never stopped fearing it.

4 Links or parkland? Why?

Links. I just think there is a greater requirement for skill on a links course. That’s not to say there are not great inland courses as well. But I think on balance, I’d go with links. When I was playing the game, shot-making was always the main requirement and I always enjoyed that aspect of the game.

5 When were you happiest on the golf course?

When I won the individual and we [GB&I] won the team title [with Eoghan O’Connell, Jim Milligan and Garth McGimpsey] in the Eisenhower Trophy in Sweden in 1988. It was just a special occasion. We were in Sweden playing with Sweden in the last round and there were almost Open Championship-sized crowds there. It was a very impressive occasion which I managed to come through. At the end of that round, that was the highest degree of satisfaction I have ever had on a golf course.

6 Who was your sporting hero growing up?

Jack Nicklaus was my hero as a golfer but my sporting heroes as a boy were more likely to be people like David Duckham or Peter Winterbottom than golfers.

7 Name a golfer you especially admired in your own career and why.

When I first started, Michael Bonallack was the one I really looked up to. It shows how the game has changed that my heroes were guys like Michael Bonallack, Rodney Foster and David Marsh rather than Tony Jacklin or Neil Coles. I was motivated by the amateur game and that’s gone out of the game now absolutely. Bonallack’s record was what I admired. He won five Amateurs and five English Amateurs and umpteen other things. He’s head and shoulders above anyone else as far as I am concerned.

8 What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one?

Just survival really. Just to keep on playing.

9 Name your dream fourball (they don’t have to be golfers). And name the venue.

I have three sons all of whom play. That would be as good as it gets for me and we do that every year, always somewhere one of us has a connection. Druids Glen will almost certainly be the venue when it reopens next year.

10 If you could change something about the amateur game what would it be?

As much as it makes me sound like an old fart, I liked it in my day. If you are a proper amateur now and have a job and a family, you can’t play in all the championships because of time and money. The only people who are excluded from the Amateur Championship now are amateurs. Real amateurs. They have been replaced by fulltime, pre-pros. I think that’s a shame.

11 If I gave you a mulligan in your career, what would it be?

It would be a very short missed putt. I remember playing Jay Siegel in the 1979 Walker Cup at Muirfield and I was winning the game all day long and missed from two feet on the 16th and we ended up halving. It still really annoys me. I was close to winning my third Amateur twice. I lost in 1986 at Royal Lytham to David Curry, who went on to win 11&9 in the final. I had a few opportunities to win that match and with all due respect to Geoff Birtwell, who got to that final, I think I’d have won then. Then in 1987 I lost the final at Prestwick (to Paul Mayo).

12 If you had just one more round to play, where would it be? Don’t say Augusta National unless you

absolutely must.

Prestwick. It’s just so idiosyncratic and different every time you play it.

13 What’s your favourite par three?

As I’ve played Troon now for the last five years, it’s hard to see beyond the Postage Stamp. The more you play it, the harder it gets because you have suffered all the places you can get into. When you stand on that hole with a nine-iron in your hand, you are full of trepidation.

14 If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? Doesn’t have to be about golf.

It’s hard to narrow it down to one thing. My wife is sitting here… (“He could relinquish the TV remote control occasionally.” she says.)

15 What’s your most treasured possession?

I’ve got a bit of a trophy display and pride of place goes to a very, very small, egg cup-sized trophy, the 1959 Warwickshire Boys. That was my first win and the one that got me going.

16 If you could change something about your golf, what would it be?

I was always a good iron player and bunker player and for the last year or so I am very average. It is really irritating me. I’m 70 next year so maybe I should expect these things but it still bothers me.

17 Who’s your favourite golfer of all time? Why?

Jack Nicklaus because he was the greatest player of all time. I just go on results and he won more Majors than anyone else and if you look at second and third places, he was miles ahead of everyone else.

18 What’s your idea of perfect happiness.

As you get older, you realise the value of contentment. When you are young, you are full of ambition and trying to get things done. I quite enjoy sitting down in the afternoon with a rugby international coming up and just enjoying the contentment of it as much as the banality of it all.